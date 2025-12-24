Looking back at 2025: Macy's closure marks end of era for Wanamaker Building

The Wanamaker Building, once viewed as a retail pillar in Center City and home to some of Philly's most prized landmarks, entered a state of flux this year after Macy's closed and owners released plans to convert it into a mixed-use hub with retail stores, apartments and a rooftop pool.

Built in 1911 on 13th and Market streets, the building was the flagship location for the original Wanamaker Department Store and houses the Wanamaker Grand Court Organ and the bronze Eagle sculpture, which are both protected by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

The Wanamaker is also a major part of many family's holiday traditions, with its Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village running since 1956. After Macy's closed, there were concerns that the decades-old programming would be permanently discontinued, but a fundraising campaign made sure the attractions were able to return — at least for 2025.

In January, Macy's announced that it would closing in March after occupying the first three stories of the building since 2006. At the time, city officials were betting big on a now-defunct plan to build a Sixers arena in Center City, and they said the Wanamaker's future would be a part of a "revival and rebirth of East Market Street."

Historically protected artifacts in the building were confirmed to remain protected during any future development, but officials said changes to the building were inevitable. Before Macy's closure, crowds gathered to make sure they had a chance to hear the largest fully functioning pipe organ in the world. Visitors listened while being surrounded by an eerie collection of area rugs, mannequins and office furniture that were up for sale.

Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice The bronze Eagle statue on the first floor of the Wanamaker Building is expected to be preserved through redevelopment.

New York-based developer TF Cornerstone, which owned the section of the building that housed Macy's, ended up purchasing the remaining nine floors of the building in June and announced plans to convert the 1.4 million square foot space into a mixed-use complex.

Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections approved zoning permits in July for the site, which include over 600 apartments on the top six floors, multiple retailers on the first three floors and two rooftop decks. Developers also said they plan to remove the ninth-story courtyard to allow light to shine through the skylight that existed prior to the building's 1990 renovation.

A representative with the architecture firm overseeing the project could not confirm what tenants may take over the space, but referenced "high-end retailers and entertainment," and said there is a desire to keep the building's Grand Court a public space.

Opera Philadelphia briefly took over the space in the fall, hosting viewing parties of silent horror movies paired with live organ music.

With the holiday season looming, the Philadelphia Visitor Center started raising money to ensure the annual Christmas festivities continued. After over 1,000 people contributed to the campaign, the light show and Dickens Village returned and the Wanamaker Building ended up housing dozens of vendors as an extension of the Christmas Village in Philadelphia this year.

What's ahead in 2026 for the Wanamaker Building

Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice The Wanamaker Grand Court Organ is protected by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

As a condition of the city of Philadelphia's approval of TF Cornerstone's zoning permits, construction must begin on the project within three years and developers must receive additional approvals from the city due to the historic nature of the building.

Construction on the mixed-use development is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026 and continue through 2027. While this will mean the holiday festivities will go on a two-year hiatus, efforts to protect the long-term stability of the traditions are reportedly in the works.

"The Philadelphia Visitor Center remains deeply committed to preserving these iconic attractions and is in conversation with building owner TF Cornerstone to continue these holiday traditions at the Wanamaker Building in future years," the Philadelphia Visitor Center said in a statement.

One thing, though, is for certain — the Wanamaker Building is in for some serious changes. And it remains to be seen how this development will impact its adoring visitors.