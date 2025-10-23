Opera Philadelphia to host week of free silent horror films with live organ music

Opera Philadelphia is adding some extra chills to Halloween week with a series of classic silent horror movies, each paired with live organ music inside the historic Wanamaker Building.

The free screenings run Monday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in the building’s Greek Hall, located inside the former department store. The series is curated by Carrie Rickey, longtime film critic for The Philadelphia Inquirer, as part of the Opera’s PIPE UP! program, which brings live music and film to the iconic space.

Audiences can enter through the Juniper Street door. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.

Each night features a different silent-era horror film, performed with live organ accompaniment:

• Monday, Oct. 27: "Faust" (1926), F.W. Murnau — music by Ian Fraser • Tuesday, Oct. 28: "The Phantom Carriage" (1922), Victor Sjöström — music by Don Kinnear • Wednesday, Oct. 29: "Nosferatu" (1922), F.W. Murnau — music by Peter Richard Conte • Thursday, Oct. 30: "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" (1920), Robert Wiene — music by Peter Richard Conte • Friday, Oct. 31: "Häxan" (1922), Benjamin Christensen — music by Don Kinnear

The series highlights the early days of horror filmmaking and offers audiences a rare chance to experience these silent classics with live organ accompaniment in one of Center City’s most distinctive settings.

Oct. 27 - 31 at 7 p.m.

Greek Hall at The Wanamaker Building

100 E Penn Square

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Registration required



