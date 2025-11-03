More News:

November 03, 2025

Christmas light show, Dickens Village at Wanamaker Building to go on two-year hiatus after this year

Organizers release the 2025 schedule, which will begin Nov. 28, and say the building will be under construction in 2026 and 2027.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2025 schedule for the Wanamaker Building's light show and Dickens Village was announced Monday, with the Christmas festivities kicking off Friday, Nov. 28.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center on Monday revealed the schedule for the light show and Dickens Village at the former Macy's space in the Wanamaker Building, while also adding that the annual Christmas festivities will be going on a two-year hiatus after this year as new owner TF Cornerstone turns the building into a mixed-use development.

After the department store closed in March, there were concerns that the decades-old holiday programming would be permanently discontinued. 

MOREEvery Philly neighborhood to receive another deep clean by February

Organizers said the budget to install and put on the free events is approximately $600,000, which was "much greater than originally anticipated." But thanks to more than 1,000 people contributing to a fundraising campaign, the attractions were able to return — at least for 2025. As for beyond 2027, efforts to establish long-term sustainability are in the works.

"The Philadelphia Visitor Center remains deeply committed to preserving these iconic attractions and is in conversation with building owner TF Cornerstone to continue these holiday traditions at the Wanamaker Building in future years," the organization said in a statement Monday. 

In 2026 and 2027, the building will be under construction during the holiday season. Philadelphia approved zoning permits for New York-based TF Cornerstone in July to build around 600 apartments, with retail spaces and rooftop decks.

This year's festivities will begin Friday, Nov. 28. The 10-minute light show, which was started in 1956, occurs every hour on the half hour. The Dickens Village lets guests wander through a re-creation of Charles Dickens' classic book, "A Christmas Carol." While the walkthrough experience is free to attend, time slots must be reserved online and are available five days in advance, with the last entry 30 minutes before closing. 

Here are the hours of operations

Nov. 28-Dec. 11: Open Wednesday-Sunday from noon-6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays). Extended organ concerts at 12:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 12-Dec. 23: Open daily from noon-8 p.m. Extended organ concerts every day but Sundays at 12:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. 

Dec. 24: Open from noon-4 p.m.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

