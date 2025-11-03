Every Philly neighborhood to receive another deep clean by February

Philadelphia's citywide cleaning program has completed more than 200,000 projects since it began last year, including removing trash from 50,000 blocks, repairing 12,500 potholes and clearing 32,500 vacant lots.

The city's next 13-week cleaning cycle began Monday in Northeast Philly and will next move to some of the River Wards, the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives said. In mid-December, crews will make their way through Northwest Philly. They'll be in West Philly in late December through early January, and then spend the rest of January in Center City, South Philly and portions of North Philly.

The program brings together more than a dozen agencies to tackle quality-of-life issues, including the removal of trash, abandoned cars and graffiti. SEPTA stations and schools are cleaned, too.

Residents can track the progress and make specific cleanup requests online.

The cleanups coincide with the city's fall leaf recycling program, which began Monday and ends Dec. 20. Bags of leaves can be dropped off at the city's six sanitation convenience centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. They also can be discarded at 13 drop-off centers open on select Saturdays.

The citywide cleanup program, which debuted in the 2024 spring, aims to increase the frequency of regular cleanings in each neighborhood. Since it began, it has completed 208,872 projects the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives said. They include:

• 50,868 blocks cleaned

• 43,616 LED lights installed

• 12,557 potholes repaired

• 32,533 vacant lots cleaned

• 13,713 graffiti removals

• 6,867 abandoned vehicles removed

• 672 school cleanups