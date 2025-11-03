More News:

November 03, 2025

Every Philly neighborhood to receive another deep clean by February

The city is clearing vacant lots and removing trash, abandoned cars and graffiti as part of the Parker Administration's Clean and Green Initiative. Here's the schedule.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Neighborhoods
Philly cleanup schedule Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Trash, abandoned cars and graffiti will be removed from every Philadelphia neighborhood over the next 13 weeks as part of the Parker Administration's Green and Clean Initiative.

Philadelphia's citywide cleaning program has completed more than 200,000 projects since it began last year, including removing trash from 50,000 blocks, repairing 12,500 potholes and clearing 32,500 vacant lots. 

The city's next 13-week cleaning cycle began Monday in Northeast Philly and will next move to some of the River Wards, the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives said. In mid-December, crews will make their way through Northwest Philly. They'll be in West Philly in late December through early January, and then spend the rest of January in Center City, South Philly and portions of North Philly.

MORERed, bus-only lanes to be added to 3 streets in Center City, South Philly

The program brings together more than a dozen agencies to tackle quality-of-life issues, including the removal of trash, abandoned cars and graffiti. SEPTA stations and schools are cleaned, too. 

Residents can track the progress and make specific cleanup requests online

The cleanups coincide with the city's fall leaf recycling program, which began Monday and ends Dec. 20. Bags of leaves can be dropped off at the city's six sanitation convenience centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. They also can be discarded at 13 drop-off centers open on select Saturdays.

The citywide cleanup program, which debuted in the 2024 spring, aims to increase the frequency of regular cleanings in each neighborhood. Since it began, it has completed 208,872 projects the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives said. They include: 

• 50,868 blocks cleaned
• 43,616 LED lights installed
• 12,557 potholes repaired 
• 32,533 vacant lots cleaned
• 13,713 graffiti removals
• 6,867 abandoned vehicles removed
• 672 school cleanups

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Neighborhoods Philadelphia Cleaning Cherelle Parker Sanitation Recycling

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Just In

Must Read

Business

Disney-owned channels go dark on YouTube TV as negotiations continue

ABC blackout disney

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Women's Health

For homeless women, pregnancy presents many challenges — from access to care to complication risks

Pregnancy Homelessness Philly

Arts & Culture

Germantown school unveils mural of poet Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

frances ellen mural

Holidays

Wild Lights will transform Elmwood Park Zoo into a festive night experience

Elmwood Park Zoo - Wild Lights 5

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

Lowry 11.2.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved