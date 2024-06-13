Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese

June 13, 2024
Craving some comfort food that won’t leave you feeling guilty? Look no further than Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese. This healthy twist on the classic favorite replaces heavy ingredients with nutritious alternatives, so you can enjoy every bite without compromising your diet.
Ingredients:
• 8 ounces of whole wheat uncooked pasta
• 1 medium diced butternut squash (if using fresh, peel before dicing)
• ¼ cup of Greek yogurt
• 1 cup of fat-free milk
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• ¼ teaspoon of black pepper
• A dash of nutmeg
• 1 ½ cups of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
• ½ cup of Parmesan cheese
• ½ cup (soft) whole wheat bread crumbs
Directions
Calories: 253
Protein: 12g
Fiber: 7g
Carbs: 2g
Sodium: 450mg