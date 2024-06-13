More Health:

June 13, 2024

Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese

By Do It Better Wellness LLC
Healthy Eating Recipes
Limited - IBX recipe - Squash Mac N Cheese 2 Cody C/for PhillyVoice

Craving some comfort food that won’t leave you feeling guilty? Look no further than Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese. This healthy twist on the classic favorite replaces heavy ingredients with nutritious alternatives, so you can enjoy every bite without compromising your diet.

Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese

Ingredients:
• 8 ounces of whole wheat uncooked pasta
• 1 medium diced butternut squash (if using fresh, peel before dicing)
• ¼ cup of Greek yogurt
• 1 cup of fat-free milk
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• ¼ teaspoon of black pepper
• A dash of nutmeg
• 1 ½ cups of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
• ½ cup of Parmesan cheese
• ½ cup (soft) whole wheat bread crumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400F
  2. Cook pasta according to instructions
  3. Place squash in a saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to boil. Cook covered, until tender, 8-10 minutes
  4. While squash is cooking, place yogurt, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a blender; cover and puree
  5. Return puree to saucepan, stir in cheese and melt
  6. Drain pasta; add squash mixture
  7. Mix together, transfer to greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake 15-20 minutes. Enjoy!
Limited - IBX Recipe - Squash Mac N Cheese 1

Nutrition Information (per serving: ¾ cup):

Calories: 253
Protein: 12g
Fiber: 7g
Carbs: 2g
Sodium: 450mg

Browse an entire library of healthy recipes here.

Do It Better Wellness LLC

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes Sponsored Content Independence Blue Cross Independence Blue Cross Recipes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Smiling pregnant woman holding hands on belly

How Cayaba Care is transforming maternal health
Purchased - Supporting a person who is struggling with mental health

Destigmatizing mental health discussions with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA gives sneak peek of retro trolleys ahead of return Sunday
SEPTA Woodland Facility

Travel

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure
Limited - Meet Boston - Main Image

Health Stories

A nurse learned she was pregnant and had MS on the same day. An advanced therapy helps her thrive
Shanel Gamboa Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Jason and Travis Kelce team up to invest in Ohio-based light beer company
kelce garage beer

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Arts & Culture

Franklin Institute launches 2nd Thursdays summer event series
franklin institute 2nd thursdays

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved