Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese

Craving some comfort food that won’t leave you feeling guilty? Look no further than Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese. This healthy twist on the classic favorite replaces heavy ingredients with nutritious alternatives, so you can enjoy every bite without compromising your diet.

Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese Ingredients:

• 8 ounces of whole wheat uncooked pasta

• 1 medium diced butternut squash (if using fresh, peel before dicing)

• ¼ cup of Greek yogurt

• 1 cup of fat-free milk

• 1 teaspoon of salt

• ¼ teaspoon of black pepper

• A dash of nutmeg

• 1 ½ cups of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• ½ cup of Parmesan cheese

• ½ cup (soft) whole wheat bread crumbs Directions Preheat oven to 400F Cook pasta according to instructions Place squash in a saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to boil. Cook covered, until tender, 8-10 minutes While squash is cooking, place yogurt, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg in a blender; cover and puree Return puree to saucepan, stir in cheese and melt Drain pasta; add squash mixture Mix together, transfer to greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and bake 15-20 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information (per serving: ¾ cup):

Calories: 253

Protein: 12g

Fiber: 7g

Carbs: 2g

