October 07, 2022

Caesars promo code for Phils-Cardinals, MLB Playoffs

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
Caesars promo code for Phils-Cardinals, MLB Playoffs Craig Dudek/XL Media

The MLB Playoffs start today and the latest Caesars promo code is raising the stakes for the Wild Card round with a $1,250 bet you can get by clicking here. The Phillies are heading to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals. The winner moves ahead to the NLDS in Atlanta. 

New players who sign up with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL will activate the "Full Caesar" promotion. This will unlock a $1,250 first bet for new bettors to use on Phillies-Cardinals or any other MLB matchup this week. In addition to the first bet, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

This weekend marks the start of the MLB postseason and it's got a brand new format. The top two teams in each league advanced with a bye. One division winner and three Wild Cards in each league will play three-game series. This new format adds another wrinkle to the mix for bettors. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for MLB fans.

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to lock in a $1,250 first bet for Phillies-Cardinals or any other MLB matchup.

Caesars promo code delivers MLB Playoffs bonus

The "Full Caesar" is an offer that comes with short-term and long-term bonuses for new members. First off, everyone who signs up with this promo will get a $1,250 first bet to use on any MLB game this weekend. Should that initial wager lose, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

It goes without saying, but second chances don't come around very often in sports betting. This is one of those rare opportunities for bettors to go big on a wager with a forgiving backstop. Any losses on that first wager will be covered.

How to sign up with this Caesars promo code

We recommend downloading the mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store after creating an account. Refer to the outline below for a detailed guide on how to sign up with this Caesars promo code:

  1. Click here or on any of the links on this page to redirect to a registration landing page.
  2. Create an account by inputting promo code VOICEFULL, choosing the correct state, and providing basic identifying information.
  3. Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.
  4. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.
  5. Place a $1,250 first bet on any MLB game this weekend.

New users will also earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use toward exclusive perks and bonuses. Reward Credits are redeemable for these offers while Tier Credits are related to a player's membership status.

Other MLB Playoffs boosts

Check out a few of the MLB Playoffs odds boosts on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend:

 Blue Jays, Phillies & Guardians Each Win Wild Card Series: +575

 No Run in 1st Inning of Rays @ Guardians, Phillies @ Cardinals & Mariners @ Blue Jays: +410

 Cardinals, Mariners & Padres All Win: +900

 Rhys Hoskins HR & Timo Meier Goal: +1600

 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Bo Bichette Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +420

 Max Scherzer Over 6.5 Strikeouts & Jeff McNeil Records Hit: +230

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL to lock in a $1,250 first bet for Phillies-Cardinals or any other MLB matchup.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

