COVID-19 testing site at Camden County College closing Friday

The COVID-19 testing site at Camden County College will permanently shut down at 4 p.m. Friday due to diminished demand, Camden County officials said.

The site, located in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, has been operating since April 15 as part of a partnership between the Camden County Freeholder Board, Department of Health and Jefferson Health New Jersey.

The Board will continue running its testing site at 3101 Federal Street in Camden. Jefferson Health also operates drive-through testing sites in Cherry Hill and Washington Township.



The Camden County College site initially was prioritized for first responders, health care workers and other frontline workers. In late May, its operating hours were adjusted to include more county residents.

But the number of appointments has declined in the last month, officials said. Average daily COVID-19 cases in Camden County have dropped by about 60% over the same span.

"We have observed a concurrent reduction in testing appointments at the site, as cases throughout Camden County and the region have continued to fall," Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said. "At this time, we feel confident that the site at Camden County College has served its purpose and can cease operations without impacting the availability of resources in the community.



The Freeholder Board will continue to monitor the situation and respond if necessary, he added.