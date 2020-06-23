More Health:

June 23, 2020

Inhaled form of remdesivir may prevent severe COVID-19 cases, Gilead says

Medication could be given at urgent care clinics

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
inhalable remdesivir Gilead Smith Collection/Gado/Sipa USA

Nebulizers are often used to deliver medicine to asthma patients, but may soon also become a part of treatment for COVID-19. Gilead Sciences plans to test an inhaled version of remdesivir, a drug has shown success among hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown promise as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, will soon be tested as an inhalable medication in hopes of reaching people at earlier stages of the disease, Gilead Sciences says.

The drug currently is only administered intravenously, necessitating it be given in hospital settings. An inhalable version delivered through a nebulizer potentially could be given at urgent care clinics and other outpatient settings. 

Nebulizers turn liquid medicine into a fine mist, allowing people to inhale the medication through a face mask or mouthpiece. The hope is that an inhalable version of remdesivir could be used to treat people who test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but who only have mild symptoms or none at all, Gilead scientists say.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted remdesivir an Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. The drug's safety and efficacy is still being investigated in clinical trials and formal drug approval has not been given.

Remdesivir slows down the replication of the coronavirus. Studies have found the drug can shorten recovery time for COVID-19 patients by an average of four days. However, it appears to offer the most clinical benefit to patients who have not needed mechanical ventilation.

This data supports further study in patients with earlier stages of the disease, Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day wrote in an open letter. The biopharmaceutical company will start to screen healthy volunteers for Phase 1 trials this week, with the expectation to be studying the drug in patients with COVID-19 by August. 

While hopes are high in the Gilead camp, some medical experts caution that there are still many questions that need to be answered before this type of treatment can be considered. 

Trials are needed to see if the antiviral is effective in inhalable form and to determine the dose that would provide the most benefit without causing adverse reactions. Plus, there is concern that viral particles could be spread through the use of a nebulizer, they said.

Gilead Sciences also is exploring other ways to get effective treatment options to COVID-19 patients. The possibilities include administering intravenous remdesivir at infusion centers and nursing homes, and pairing remdesivir with anti-inflammatory agents in clinical trials.

In the later stages of COVID-19, data suggests the body's inflammatory response causes the most potentially life-threatening complications. A combination therapy of an antiviral and an anti-inflammatory drug may be more effective for the most severely ill COVID-19 patients. 

One upcoming study will look at remdesivir's effectiveness when combined with the JAK inhibitor baricitinib. Another will pair it with the Interleukin-6 receptor antagonist tocilizumab. Both of these drugs are already used to tamp down the overactive immune response that occurs in autoimmune diseases.

O'Day added that there are also ongoing trials to determine whether remdesivir may benefit vulnerable patient populations like children and pregnant women.

"Our commitment to remdesivir will continue now as we explore its full potential in the hope of helping many more patients with COVID-19," he wrote. "At the same time, our broader ongoing research in emerging viruses continues. We are committed to doing everything we can to help with this pandemic, while ensuring we are prepared for the next."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Infectious Disease Research FDA Remdesivir Coronavirus Clinical Trials Studies Gilead Sciences

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Government

New Jersey set to resume indoor dining, reopen casinos at limited capacities on July 2
Indoor dining New Jersey

Opioids

It's time to lower opioid prescription doses in heart surgery patients, Penn researchers say
Opioid use after heart surgery

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Food & Drink

Gran Caffe L'Aquila's new Italian grocery store is now open
Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Entertainment

'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert to be hosted by Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved