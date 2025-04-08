Camden County woman allegedly sought hitman on Tinder to kill Philly police officer, his daughter

A Runnemede woman allegedly tried to have her ex-boyfriend — a Philadelphia police officer — and his 19-year-old daughter killed for $12,000 after the couple broke up in March, Camden County prosecutors said Tuesday.

The alleged murder-for-hire plot unraveled last Thursday when a confidential informant told investigators that, on Tinder, Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, had offered money to have the 57-year-old officer and his daughter killed. The police officer's name was redacted from charging documents.

The informant allegedly met with Diiorio at a Wawa in Runnemede on March 31 after meeting on the dating app earlier last month. Over the next week, Diiorio and the informant had numerous phone calls and exchanged text messages in which Diiorio said she would pay $12,000 in installments for the two killings, prosecutors said.

Detectives met with the police officer on April 4 to show him evidence of the alleged plot, including photos from Diiorio's Tinder profile and details about her alleged arrangements with the informant. The officer told authorities that he and Diiorio — his former barber — had been dating for more than a year but had ended their relationship on March 6.

Diiorio had filed a restraining order against the officer last August, and the next month the officer said his home was hit with a Molotov cocktail. The restraining order was later dropped, investigators said. Authorities did not say whether the vandalism of the officer's home resulted in any charges being filed.

The informant told authorities Diiorio was "adamant" about having the officer and his daughter killed. She allegedly arranged to meet with the informant Friday night in the parking lot of a Dollar General store on Black Horse Pike in Glendora to make a $500 downpayment.

When Diiorio met with the informant in her car, she allegedly paid $500 in cash. She was arrested at the scene and taken into custody by Gloucester Township police.

Philadelphia police provided assistance in the investigation, spokesperson Eric Gripp said Tuesday morning, but the department declined to comment on the case.

Diiorio is charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. She's being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility ahead of a detention hearing Wednesday in New Jersey Superior Court.