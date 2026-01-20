Protesters in Philly join national campaign to get Capital One to dump Israel arms corp

A new "pop-up cafe" outside Capital One's Rittenhouse coffee shop opened for business Tuesday morning. The baristas handing out fresh brews weren't looking for tips, but support in their protest against the financial services company's dealings with an Israel-based arms manufacturer. The signs reading "Free Coffee Free Palestine" and "What's really in your wallet?" announced their intentions to curious pedestrians.

The ad hoc sidewalk cafe, which is serving free coffee from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday, is part of a wider "Eject Elbit" movement. Demonstrators in Seattle, Boston, Chicago and other U.S. cities are mounting similar actions this week to call attention to Capital One's ties to Elbit Systems, a military technology company that has supplied drones, munitions and guided rocket systems to Israel during the war in Gaza. According to Reuters, more than 30% of Elbit Systems' revenue comes from the Israeli military.

At issue for the protesters is Capital One's $90 million loan to the company. The Eject Elbit campaign is calling on Capital One to stop extending credit to the arms manufacturer and end their working relationship.

The pop-up cafes are one piece of the planned actions, which also include coordinated calls, emails, letters and social media comments. Eject Elbit organizers are encouraging supporters to cancel their Capital One or Discover cards in protest. Numerous groups opposed to Israel's strikes in Gaza, including Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, are involved in the campaign.

"We will be out there to connect with both customers and passersby," Hannah Zellman, an organizer with Jewish Voice for Peace, said Monday. "I think a lot of folks may not be aware that their favorite cafe — it's a really popular cafe — or that their banker is investing in a weapons manufacturer in this way."

Capital One did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice A coffee stand outside the Capital One Cafe in Rittenhouse, featuring the sign above, is part of a larger protest over the company's financial relationship with Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer.



Last week, protesters blocked traffic outside Capital One's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, as part of the Eject Elbit campaign. Its organizers have claimed victory for pressuring insurance companies Allianz and Aviva into dropping policies with Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries. Aviva did not immediately clarify when they cut ties with the weapons company. A spokesperson for Allianz said they "generally do not disclose the names of the individuals or companies whom we serve."

Zellman also pointed to Elbit Systems UK's recent failed bid for a $2 billion contract with the British defense ministry and exit from an MIT program as evidence of the campaign's impact.

"Any involvement with Elbit is truly becoming a liability," she said. "And I think we're going to continue to see organizations, companies, banks, et cetera, drop Elbit."

