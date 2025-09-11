More Events:

September 11, 2025

Carnivorous Plant Show brings rare and exotic species to Haverford College Oct. 11

One-day event features Venus flytraps, pitcher plants, vendor booths, expert talks and judged competitions

By PhillyVoice Media Events
The Mid-Atlantic Carnivorous Plant Society (MACPS) will present its first-ever Plant Show on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Haverford College. Tickets are $5 and on sale now.

The one-day event will feature plant vendors, educational talks and a judged competition for both experts and enthusiasts. 

Attendees can expect a variety of carnivorous plants — from Venus flytraps, North American and tropical pitcher plants, butterworts, sundews and bladderworts to rarer specimens such as Australian and South American pitcher plants, cobra lilies, carnivorous bromeliads and dewy pines.

Members of the plant society can submit up to three entries per category through Oct. 1 using the online registration form. Competition categories are based on plant type, with separate classes for flytraps, tropical pitcher plants, North American pitcher plants and butterworts. Plants will be judged on horticultural excellence, including form, health and difficulty of cultivation, which accounts for 70% of the score. Presentation, including grooming and artistry, makes up the remaining 30%.

First-, second- and third-place ribbons will be awarded in each category. Cash prizes or gift cards will go to the Best in Show, People’s Choice and first-place category winners.

The event will also include talks by plant experts, refreshments and shopping with specialty vendors. Volunteers are invited to help with setup and registration in exchange for free admission.

MACPS Plant Show

Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Haverford College
370 Lancaster Ave.
Haverford, PA 19041
Admission: $5

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

