Cat recovering after found shot by an arrow in Strawberry Mansion

A cat named Kimiko is recovering after being shot by an arrow in an apparent act of animal cruelty, and authorities are seeking whoever is responsible.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said on social media Friday that last week, the caretaker of Kimiko's colony went out to feed her, but she was found with an arrow through her right thigh.

The act occurred on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the 2100 block of North 31st Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, CBS Philadelphia reported. According to the PSPCA, Kimiko had been shot in her hind end and she was quickly transferred to Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency where she was stabilized.

Officers from PSPCA then picked Kimiko up and took her to the group's Philadelphia location, where two surgeons removed the arrow and treated her wounds. PSPCPA says that the cat will continue to receive treatment while its Animal Law Enforcement team investigates and seeks out a perpetrator.

Anyone with information on the act or the identity of those responsible can contact the organization's animal cruelty line at (866) 601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. PSPCA is asking for donations to support its work treating and saving animals.

"Just over a week ago, we imagine that Kimiko had the worst day of her life," a social media post from PSPCA on Friday read. "She was senselessly shot with an arrow. She could have died had she not been found. But today, she is recovering in our hospital. And she felt so much love and support from all of you."