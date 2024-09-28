More News:

September 28, 2024

Cat recovering after found shot by an arrow in Strawberry Mansion

The Pennsylvania SPCA is caring for the feline, named Kimiko, while also seeking those responsible for the act.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Animal Cruelty
Cat shot arrow Pennsylvania SPCA/Facebook

Kimiko the cat (pictured above) was found near the 2100 block of North 31st Street on Sept. 19. The Pennsylvania SPCA said Friday that Kimiko is recovering and its animal law enforcement team is investigating the act.

A cat named Kimiko is recovering after being shot by an arrow in an apparent act of animal cruelty, and authorities are seeking whoever is responsible.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said on social media Friday that last week, the caretaker of Kimiko's colony went out to feed her, but she was found with an arrow through her right thigh.

MORE: Shots fired near Temple University halt field hockey game

The act occurred on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the 2100 block of North 31st Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, CBS Philadelphia reported. According to the PSPCA, Kimiko had been shot in her hind end and she was quickly transferred to Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency where she was stabilized.

Officers from PSPCA then picked Kimiko up and took her to the group's Philadelphia location, where two surgeons removed the arrow and treated her wounds. PSPCPA says that the cat will continue to receive treatment while its Animal Law Enforcement team investigates and seeks out a perpetrator.

Anyone with information on the act or the identity of those responsible can contact the organization's animal cruelty line at (866) 601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. PSPCA is asking for donations to support its work treating and saving animals.

"Just over a week ago, we imagine that Kimiko had the worst day of her life," a social media post from PSPCA on Friday read. "She was senselessly shot with an arrow. She could have died had she not been found. But today, she is recovering in our hospital. And she felt so much love and support from all of you."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Animal Cruelty Philadelphia Cats Strawberry Mansion Crime Pennsylvania SPCA Animals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour CBF Indoors

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Development

Residential tower could be scrapped from 76ers arena proposal

Sixers Residential Tower

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Health Stories

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon Plover International

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts opens its first store in the Philly suburbs

Federal Donuts Radnor

Phillies

Phillies clinch NL East title, Wild Card bye with series win over Cubs

Trea-Turner-Homer-Phillies-Cubs-9.25.24-MLB.jpg

Performances

Katy Perry and more to perform at Jingle Ball 2024 in Philly

Katy Perry Jingle Ball

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved