September 01, 2020

Pa. man allegedly robbed pizza place after filling out job application

Nicholas Mark, 22, charged in armed robbery in Catasauqua

North Catasauqua police arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Mark on Aug. 26 after a tip jar was stolen from a local pizza shop. Earlier that day, Mark allegedly had filled out a job application that included his contact information.

A Lehigh County man faces criminal charges after allegedly stealing a tip jar from a pizza shop in Catasauqua in late August.

Police said their search for the suspect was helped by a job application he'd left at the restaurant earlier in the day, including his contact information.

Nicholas M. Mark, 22, was arraigned last Friday on two felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft, simple assault and weapons and drug charges, according to WFMZ.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 26, North Catasauqua police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street, where an armed robbery had been reported at Pizza D'Oro.

One of the shop owners, an employee and a witness told police that Mark had applied for a job earlier that day. The employee later recognized the same man return and steal a tip jar containing $220.

Police said the employee chased after Mark, who reportedly pulled a knife on him before running into the woods.

The suspect had left a backpack at the scene containing items with his name and drug paraphernalia. The job application included the same name and phone number.

Mark was later identified by witnesses in a photo lineup.

Officials said Mark failed to post bail and remains held at Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.

