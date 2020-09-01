More News:

September 01, 2020

New Jersey wine, spirits companies hit with $10 million in penalties for incentives scheme

Wholesalers gave unfair advantage to retailers through rebate incentives, authorities say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Alcohol Laws
NJ Wine Spirits Chris F./Pexels.com

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a two-year investigation into discriminatory practices in the state's wine and spirits industry. New Jersey's two largest wholesalers must now pay record fines.

The two largest wine and spirits wholesalers in New Jersey must each pay a record $4 million fine for engaging in discriminatory trade practices. Another 20 other retailers face smaller penalties for engaging in the unlawful practice, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Allied Beverage Group and Fedway Associates signed separate consent orders following a two-year investigation of their manipulation of a retailer incentive program.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control found that the two wholesalers unfairly favored 20 of the state's largest wine and spirits retailers, putting smaller competitors at a disadvantage.

Together, Allied Beverage Group and Fedway Associates account for approximately 70% of all wine and 80% of all spirits sold at wholesale in New Jersey.

"Simply put, Allied Beverage Group and Fedway Associates rigged the market in favor of a handpicked group of powerful retailers, leaving smaller businesses struggling to compete," Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said. "The unprecedented monetary penalties imposed reflect the egregiousness of this conduct and the widespread negative impact it had on New Jersey consumers and retailers. This settlement sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this manipulative and anticompetitive behavior."

Investigators said the two wholesalers used the retailer incentive program's cash rebates to prop up a select group of retailers, offering them credit extensions and interest-free loans that gave them a leg up over smaller competitors.

Authorities also found that Allied Beverage Group and Fedway Associates falsified records related to the program and provided undocumented gift cards to chosen retailers to make cash payments that weren't disclosed.

Twenty wine and spirits retailers also will be required to pay a total of $2.3 million in penalties for their involvement.

"Retail incentives are a legitimate marketing tool as long they are above board and available equally to all retailers. Discriminatory practices like these foster instability in the market by harming smaller retailers," said James Graziano, ABC's acting director. "If left unchecked, the ability of small retailers to remain in business may have been jeopardized and consumers would have less access to retail stores and the specialized product selections that they offer. We will continue to monitor industry practices to ensure an equal playing field in New Jersey’s alcoholic beverage retail industry and hold violators accountable for noncompliance."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Alcohol Laws New Jersey Spirits Alcohol Liquor Wine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles make ESPN's list of Top 100 players for 2020, with Carson Wentz leading the way
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Government

Pennsylvania eviction moratorium set to expire as thousands face housing crisis
Moratorium COVID-19 Pennsylvania

Prevention

Jefferson, Temple universities partner to reduce strokes in North Philly
Philly Stroke Prevention

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in RB Leonard Fournette?
090120LeonardFournette

Taylor Swift

Fan designs impressive Taylor Swift-themed amusement park
Taylor Swift fan amusement park.png

Family-Friendly

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall
scarecrow contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved