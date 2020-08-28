Social distancing argument at Philly Wawa ends with man being shot

A man who intervened in a dispute about social distancing at a Wawa in Philadelphia was shot early Friday morning by a person who had been stopped from entering the store because of the number of customers already inside.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 1300 E. Erie Ave., located on the border between Kensington and Juniata Park, 6ABC reported. The incident began when a security guard working at the Wawa told the suspect he could not come inside yet and an argument ensued, police said.

The victim had come to the assistance of the Wawa guard, and he got into a physical confrontation with the suspect that spilled out into the Wawa's vestibule, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. The suspect then shot the man once in the chest, police said.

6ABC identified the victim as 25-year-old Khalil Patterson, who also works as a security guard but at a night club, not Wawa.