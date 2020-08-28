More News:

August 28, 2020

Social distancing argument at Philly Wawa ends with man being shot

The incident began when the suspect was told to wait to enter because of COVID-19 restrictions; police are searching for the suspect

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
Wawa shooting Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 25-year-old man was shot as had attempted to diffuse an argument between a customer and the store's security guard in a Philadelphia Wawa early Friday morning.

A man who intervened in a dispute about social distancing at a Wawa in Philadelphia was shot early Friday morning by a person who had been stopped from entering the store because of the number of customers already inside.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 1300 E. Erie Ave., located on the border between Kensington and Juniata Park, 6ABC reported. The incident began when a security guard working at the Wawa told the suspect he could not come inside yet and an argument ensued, police said.

MORE: Feds mull investigation of COVID-19 deaths at Pennsylvania, New Jersey nursing homes

The victim had come to the assistance of the Wawa guard, and he got into a physical confrontation with the suspect that spilled out into the Wawa's vestibule, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. The suspect then shot the man once in the chest, police said.

6ABC identified the victim as 25-year-old Khalil Patterson, who also works as a security guard but at a night club, not Wawa.

Patterson was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Police are investigating the shooting and reviewing surveillance footage. The suspect has not been identified.

Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

