More News:

August 27, 2020

North Philly corner store owner accused of setting his business on fire

Leonardo Dan Almonte-Fernandez, 39, facing federal charges

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arson
Chevere mini market Google/Street View

The owner of Chevere Mini Market in North Philly is facing federal charges for allegedly lighting his business on fire and submitting fraudulent insurance claims.

A Philadelphia man set fire to his corner store in an attempt to collect $200,000 in insurance proceeds, federal prosecutors say. 

Leonardo Dan Almonte-Fernandez, 39, is facing criminal charges for allegedly scorching Chevere Mini Market in Juniata on April 25 and submitting fraudulent claims to State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Almonte-Fernandez rented the building at 1443 E. Luzerne St. He had fallen behind on his lease payments and also been cited by the Department of Public Health for underage tobacco sales, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Almonte-Fernandez was charged Wednesday with two arson-related felonies and three counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, three years of supervised release, a $1.25 million fine and a $500,000 special assessment. 

"Almonte-Fernandez has a brazen disrespect for the law – and for the safety of his neighbors in this densely-populated residential area," U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain said in a statement. "He put other people’s homes and lives at risk, and then attempted to steal insurance money. Arson is a despicable crime."

The case was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office, and the Arson and Explosives Task Force.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arson Philadelphia Crime North Philly Stores

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers-Islanders postponed as NHL joins other pro leagues in stand against police brutality
Flyers-Islanders_082720_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

The Eagles' five most likely trade candidates
082720SidneyJones

Streaming

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max
Action Park documentary

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap takes over 50,000 square feet of FDR Park
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved