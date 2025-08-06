Police arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting at least 6 women in Center City, South Philly

UPDATE (3:07 p.m.): Philadelphia police say they have arrested 37-year-old Dynel Walker, the man accused of sexually assaulting five women in Center City and South Philadelphia in recent weeks. Police did not immediately provide information about pending charges. The department's special victims unit plans to provide updates later Wednesday afternoon.



The original story is below.

Philadelphia police have identified the man suspected of sexually assaulting at least five women in Center City and South Philadelphia over the past few weeks.

Dynel Walker, 37, of Northeast Philadelphia, is wanted in connection to the string of assaults that happened between July 18 and Aug. 3, police said. Walker's last known address was on the 13000 block of Philmont Avenue.

MORE: SEPTA sets deadline for state budget with new transit funding before first round of service cuts

On Monday, police shared details about five reported assaults — including three that occurred last weekend — and said they all appeared to fit a pattern of a single suspect approaching women from behind. The five women gave similar descriptions of the suspect and each said they were groped by him. Police released surveillance images of Walker Monday night.

The first assault happened July 18 on the 1900 block of Spruce Street. A woman told police she was walking her dog around 6:40 a.m. when a man walked up behind her and groped her, police said.

The next day, another woman told police she was entering her apartment on the 2000 block of Delancey Street around 3:15 a.m. when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her. She shoved the man away and fell to the ground, suffering cuts to her elbow and knee, authorities said.

Provided Image/Philadelphia Police Dynel Walker, 37, of Northeast Philadelphia, is a suspect in the sexual assaults of five women in Center City and South Philadelphia between July 18 and Aug. 3, police said.

The third assault happened Saturday around 8:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Waverly Street. A woman told police a man reached over her shoulder and sexually assaulted her on the street before leaving the scene.

The fourth assault took place at 1 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South 15th Street. The woman told police she had just left a bar in the area and was walking to her car when a man sexually assaulted her from behind.

The final assault happened Sunday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, several blocks below South Street in the city's Schuylkill neighborhood. The woman told police she was opening her garage door on Webster Street around 12:30 p.m. when a suspect grabbed her from behind and groped her.

Philadelphia police Capt. Margo Alleyne-Parker, head of the department's special victims unit, said Monday it appeared the suspect's behavior had escalated. She encouraged other women with unreported sexual assaults to tell police their stories.

The investigation is being led by the special victims unit. Police said anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts can call (215) 685-3264 or 911. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously at (215)-686-8477 or using the department's online tip form.