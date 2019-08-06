Jefferson doc assess medical mysteries on TBS's new 'Chasing the Cure' show

Judging by the vast success of shows like “House” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” there’s no denying that television viewers love a medical mystery show. Now, an emerging medical mystery-type show serves to appease the viewer, while actually treating the patient.

“Chasing the Cure,” a new TV show premiering on TBS and TNT on Thursday at 9 p.m., is a new take on medical television by providing real-time medical expertise to patients with hard-to-treat medical conditions.

The show will feature a panel of three main doctors, including Dr. Bon Ku, who specializes in emergency medicine at Thomas Jefferson University here in Philadelphia. Ku will be joined by Dr. Sheila Sahni, an interventional cardiologist at Garden State Heart Center in Clark, New Jersey and Dr. James Pinckney II, a family medicine practitioner based in Dallas. Former NBC News correspondent Ann Curry hosts the show.

The New York Post reports that “Chasing the Cure” will feature complex and challenging medical issues self-submitted by patients. Ku and the panel will set out to investigate and potentially diagnose, alongside doctors worldwide weighing in on the cases via social media.

The social media and interactive components of the show aim to highlight the shift in health care, the Post reports, allowing both patients and doctors to use social media for their benefit via hashtags and niche pages.

As a preventative measure for the show’s modern model for medical mysteries, the TV network has hired an ethics team comprised of lawyers, social workers and medical consultant to prevent privacy violations, the Post reports.

The show will additionally offer “after care” to patients whose mysterious condition was selected, whether it was televised or now.

Learn more about the show, submit your own medical mystery and stream “Chasing the Cure” here.