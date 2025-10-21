N.J. police groups call for investigation into claims of cheating on sergeant exam

Allegations of cheating during a New Jersey police sergeant exam in March have led to law enforcement associations calling for an investigation.

The state Civil Service Commission, which oversees the hiring and promotions of government-funded employees, has been requested by officials representing officers and police chiefs to withhold the results of the test, which are typically released by mid-October, until more information is made available.

Andrew Caggiano, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, said in a statement that the group originally reported the cheating allegations to the CSC and is calling on the three-member independent administrative state agency to lead a thorough investigation "to ensure this exam remains a credible method to assess law enforcement and the potential for promotion."

On Monday morning, the president of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association released a statement saying allegations of "cheating and dishonest test taking practices" were also brought to them and were reported to the CSC, but they have yet to receive any updates about an investigation.

"There hasn't been much transparency or communication regarding the allegations or how the CSC would address them," Peter Andreyev, president of NJSPBA, said in a statement. "While we understand the importance of the timely scoring of examinations and releasing of results, we believe it is equally important to ensure that the fairest results are provided."

A release date for the test results has not been announced, and further delays could impact promotions and hirings, Andreyev said.

The CSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.