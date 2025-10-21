Gov. Josh Shapiro's new memoir to offer insights on his rise to political stardom

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has written a memoir that offers a behind-the-scenes look at his political rise from a state representative to a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

The memoir, "Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service," goes on sale Jan. 27. The book will share stories about his political life, his family and his faith, the Associated Press reported.

"Gov. Shapiro reflects on what he has learned along his journey, knocking on doors, serving his community, and bringing people together to tackle the tough problems we face," the publisher, Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins, said in a statement.

Shapiro, 52, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but spent most of his childhood in the Philadelphia suburb of Dresher. He attended Akiba Hebrew Academy, where he met his wife, Lori, and served as a state representative, a Montgomery County commissioner and Pennsylvania attorney general before being elected governor in 2022. He is a father of four.

Shapiro's book will detail his experience in being on the shortlist to serve as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's running mate last year. Harris ultimately chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She elaborated on her decision in her own book, "107 Days," saying Shaprio had an "unrealistic expectation" to be in the room for every decision.

"A vice president is not a co-president," Harris wrote. "I had a nagging concern that he wold be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership... I had to be able to completely trust the person in that role."

Shapiro, a moderate, is widely viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2028, given his popularity in Pennsylvania and his rising national prominence. He drew praise for the state's swift response to the I-95 overpass collapse in Philadelphia in June 2023.

His book also will share his reflections on the firebombing at the Governor's Mansion in April, which took place as he and his family slept. Cody Balmer, the man charged with the attack, pleaded guilty to attempted murder last week.

Shapiro joins a number of politicos who published memoirs about the past few years in politics. Harris' book detailing her short run for president was released Sept. 23. Sen. John Fetterman, (D-Pa.) will release an autobiography titled "Unfettered," on Nov. 11 about his political career and mental health struggles.