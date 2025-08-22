More Culture:

August 22, 2025

Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour to Philly

The Democrat is stopping at The Met on Sept. 25 — two days after the release of '107 Days,' which details her presidential campaign.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Book Tour Audrey Richardson/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kamala Harris is stopping at the Met Philadelphia on Sept. 25 to promote her new book, '107 Days,' which details her presidential campaign last year.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is stopping in Philadelphia next month on her 15-city tour to promote her upcoming book "107 Days." 

Harris will speak at the Met Philadelphia on Sept. 25 — two days after the book's release. Tickets went on sale Friday. In the book, Harris dives into her experience running for president in 2024 and what she believes is the best way forward for the United States following her loss to Donald Trump last fall. 

MOREFormer Eagles chef shares two game day recipes for each NFL team in new cookbook

The book's title is derived from the 107 days between July 21, 2024, when former President Joe Biden announced he was ending his presidential campaign, and Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day. Its description notes that her Secret Service code name was pioneer, a nod to her being the first woman to serve as vice president. 

"Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse — rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again," Harris wrote in a social media post when she announced the book last month. "Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned. This book is not a recap of our race. It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

Pennsylvania was a battleground state during the election — together, Harris and Trump spent more than $500 million on advertisements and made more than 50 stops in the state, including several in Philadelphia. The day before the election, Harris hosted a free concert outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art that featured Lady Gage, Ricky Martin, The Roots and Jazmine Sullivan, plus Oprah, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fat Joe as speakers. 

Publisher Simon & Schuster said the book offers a unique, candid perspective on the race at "the pace of a page-turning novel." 

Harris's stop in Philadelphia is sponsored by Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books, the Germantown book store and coffee shop that aims to provide underserved communities with greater access to books. Tickets to the event include a signed copy of "107 Days," courtesy of the bookstore. VIP tickets include a photo with the politician, too.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Kamala Harris Philadelphia Tours The Met Philadelphia Events

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Education

'Cruel hoax'

Villanova families

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this weekend

AcademyofNaturalSciences_J.Fusco_40.png

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Food & Drink

Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

Borromini

Festivals

Cow Bingo at fall festival in Cochranville offers $5,000 prize

Cow Bingo for Fall Fest Cochranville

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved