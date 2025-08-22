Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour to Philly

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is stopping in Philadelphia next month on her 15-city tour to promote her upcoming book "107 Days."

Harris will speak at the Met Philadelphia on Sept. 25 — two days after the book's release. Tickets went on sale Friday. In the book, Harris dives into her experience running for president in 2024 and what she believes is the best way forward for the United States following her loss to Donald Trump last fall.

The book's title is derived from the 107 days between July 21, 2024, when former President Joe Biden announced he was ending his presidential campaign, and Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day. Its description notes that her Secret Service code name was pioneer, a nod to her being the first woman to serve as vice president.

"Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse — rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again," Harris wrote in a social media post when she announced the book last month. "Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned. This book is not a recap of our race. It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

Pennsylvania was a battleground state during the election — together, Harris and Trump spent more than $500 million on advertisements and made more than 50 stops in the state, including several in Philadelphia. The day before the election, Harris hosted a free concert outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art that featured Lady Gage, Ricky Martin, The Roots and Jazmine Sullivan, plus Oprah, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fat Joe as speakers.

Publisher Simon & Schuster said the book offers a unique, candid perspective on the race at "the pace of a page-turning novel."

Harris's stop in Philadelphia is sponsored by Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books, the Germantown book store and coffee shop that aims to provide underserved communities with greater access to books. Tickets to the event include a signed copy of "107 Days," courtesy of the bookstore. VIP tickets include a photo with the politician, too.