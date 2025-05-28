More Culture:

May 28, 2025

Josh and Lori Shapiro share 'secret to 28 years of blissful bliss' in anniversary video

The governor and first lady also weighed in on each other's questionable fashion choices and proudest achievement.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Josh Shapiro
Josh and Lori Shapiro Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA

Gov. Josh Shapiro and first lady Lori Shapiro answered questions about each other in a video honoring their 28 years of marriage.

In honor of their 28th wedding anniversary, Josh and Lori Shapiro shared their secret for a long-lasting marriage. 

"We love to walk, it is our time to be together, talk, catch up," the governor said in a video of the couple answering questions about each other for the "Anniversary Game." "I think that's the secret to 28 years of blissful bliss." 

MORE: Low Cut Connie releases Trump protest song 'Livin in the USA'

The couple met in ninth grade at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Montgomery County. They got married on May 25, 1997, had four kids and moved into the governor's mansion in 2023.

When asked about their partner's most questionable fashion choices, the governor said his wife used to wear oversized everything, and the first lady said he used to cut the arms, collars and legs off his clothes. They also shared that at one point, Josh Shapiro attempted to bleach his hair with Sun In for a "summertime lifeguard look" and ended up returning to school in the fall with orange locks. 

"It was the '80s, everything was questionable," Lori Shapiro said. 

When asked about their biggest accomplishment, Josh Shapiro, who called his wife "the most insightful person in the world," said he was proud of their marriage. But both agreed that having a family was the best thing they've done so far. 

"To be able to be here as governor and first lady, we're very grateful for that, but the thing we're most grateful for in our life are our kids," he said. 

Watch the full video below. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Josh Shapiro Pennsylvania YouTube Videos Governor Lori Shapiro Politics Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Shooting at Lemon Hill leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

Lemon Hill shooting

Sponsored

Summer evening events on the Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Prevention

CDC ends COVID shots recommendation for healthy children, pregnant women

COVID Vaccine CDC

Music

Low Cut Connie releases Trump protest song 'Livin in the USA'

Low Cut Connie

Festivals

Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square on June 20

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Eagles

NFL owners could be taking aim at a far bigger Eagles advantage than the 'Tush Push'

052825RogerGoodellHowieRoseman

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved