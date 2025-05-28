Josh and Lori Shapiro share 'secret to 28 years of blissful bliss' in anniversary video

In honor of their 28th wedding anniversary, Josh and Lori Shapiro shared their secret for a long-lasting marriage.

"We love to walk, it is our time to be together, talk, catch up," the governor said in a video of the couple answering questions about each other for the "Anniversary Game." "I think that's the secret to 28 years of blissful bliss."

The couple met in ninth grade at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Montgomery County. They got married on May 25, 1997, had four kids and moved into the governor's mansion in 2023.

When asked about their partner's most questionable fashion choices, the governor said his wife used to wear oversized everything, and the first lady said he used to cut the arms, collars and legs off his clothes. They also shared that at one point, Josh Shapiro attempted to bleach his hair with Sun In for a "summertime lifeguard look" and ended up returning to school in the fall with orange locks.

"It was the '80s, everything was questionable," Lori Shapiro said.

When asked about their biggest accomplishment, Josh Shapiro, who called his wife "the most insightful person in the world," said he was proud of their marriage. But both agreed that having a family was the best thing they've done so far.

"To be able to be here as governor and first lady, we're very grateful for that, but the thing we're most grateful for in our life are our kids," he said.



Watch the full video below.