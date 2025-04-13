Pennsylvania State Police investigating arson at Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence

Pennsylvania State Police said they're investigating an "act of arson" that took place early Sunday morning at Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the governor's residence, located on North Front Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, for reports of a fire, state police said in a release. The fire was extinguished, but caused a "significant amount of damage" to part of the residence, authorities said.

MORE: All Pennsylvania state troopers are now equipped with body cameras

The governor and his family were present in a different part of the residence, and were evacuated safely and uninjured, police said.

"Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg," Shapiro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "... Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of the fire in Harrisburg, and are spearheading the ongoing, multi-agency investigation into the act of arson. There is a reward of up to $10,000 being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Anyone with information can call state police at 1-800-472-8477.