October 12, 2025

Man accused of firebombing Gov. Shapiro's residence to appear in court Tuesday

The governor and his family were asleep inside the home on Passover when Cody Balmer allegedly set it on fire, investigators say.

By Ian Karbal, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Crime Arson
pa gov mansion arson Provided image/Commonwealth Media Services

Cody Balmer is charged with attempted murder, terrorism and arson for allegedly firebombing the Governor's Residence during Passover while Gov. Shapiro and his family were inside. Above, Shapiro walks through the damaged property with Pennsylvania State Police investigators.

The Harrisburg man accused of firebombing the Governor's Residence in April is set to appear in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. He faces 50 felony and misdemeanor charges including attempted murder, aggravated arson, terrorism, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the incident.

Cody Balmer, 38, last appeared in magisterial district court April 14, where he pleaded not guilty and District Judge Dale Klein denied Balmer's attorney's request for bail, citing a danger to the community if he were released.

Court records list the appearance next week as "plea court." The Dauphin County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the proceeding.

Neither Balmer's public defender nor the governor's office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Balmer turned himself in after allegedly setting off Molotov cocktails in the Governor's Residence on the first night of the Jewish Passover holiday. Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside. No one was harmed, but the Governor's Residence suffered major damage.

Following the incident, Balmer called police to turn himself in and told a 911 dispatcher that he "will not take part in (Shapiro's) plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

Shapiro had faced criticism for his support of Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the militant group Hamas, which led to the war in Gaza that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians. Shapiro also pushed the University of Pennsylvania to quell student protests over Israel's response.

Shapiro is the highest-ranking Jewish official in Pennsylvania.

Following his arrest, Balmer's mother told reporters that her son suffered from mental illness, though Balmer denied this at a hearing in April.

In August, Balmer waived his preliminary hearing. He is currently being held in Dauphin County Prison.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Tim Lambert for questions: info@penncapital-star.com.

