More News:

March 16, 2020

Malvern man charged in fatal shooting in Cheltenham Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Cheltenham Shooting Mugshot Source/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Kether Opitimius Massiaz, 22, of Malvern, was charged in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Wendell Allison-Haulcey, of King of Prussia, on March 15, 2020 in Cheltenham Township. The shooting occurred amid restrictions in Montgomery County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Malvern man has been arrested and charged following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Kether Opitimius Massiaz, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the shooting of 28-year-old Wendell Allison-Haulcey, of King of Prussia.

The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. on the 400 block of West Glenside Avenue, where police responded and found Allison-Haulcey suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Cheltenham police later were called to a 7-Eleven parking lot at 362 Easton Road, where they found Massiaz inside a black BMW sedan. Massiaz was bleeding from the head, police said.

Eyewitness interviews led investigators to a Doorbell surveillance camera, which had footage corroborating various accounts of what transpired.

Massiaz and Allison-Haulcey allegedly had an altercation and both exchanged gunfire.

Police found a High Point .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with Allison-Haulcey's body. A Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol was found by a backpack that a witness allegedly saw Massiaz drop on West Glenside Avenue. The Taurus firearm was legally registered to Massaiz.

“Even in the midst of the emergent situation with COVID-19, our law enforcement personnel are on the job working to keep everyone safe every day and to handle these crimes as they occur in Montgomery County," District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Massiaz has been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing on March 30.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Montgomery County Crime Malvern Murder Charges Cheltenham

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved