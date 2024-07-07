More News:

July 07, 2024

2-year-old injured by fallen tree in Montgomery County, police say

A large branch fell about 50 feet onto the boy's arm while he played in a driveway in Cheltenham Township, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Injuries
cheltenham township fallen tree Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A two-year-old was injured when a large tree branch fell onto his arm in Cheltenham Township on Saturday, police say.

A two-year-old was injured by a fallen tree in Montgomery County on Saturday, authorities say.

The toddler was playing in a residential driveway with a group of children on the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township just after 6 p.m. when the tree fell, police said on Facebook. Police, EMS and the fire department were called to the scene and found the 2-year-old with injuries including an amputated arm from a large branch that fell about 50 feet, authorities say.

MORE: Philly homeless advocates fear Supreme Court's ruling encourages 'criminalizing poverty'

The boy's arm was trapped under the fallen branch when first responders arrived, 6ABC reported. Authorities say the two-year-old was attending a birthday party when the incident took place.

The injured toddler was flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, authorities say. No update has been provided on his condition.

Cheltenham Township police said on Facebook that the injury is believed to be a "tragic accident," but their investigation is ongoing and they are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information can call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or send an email to PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Injuries Philadelphia Police Montgomery County Glenside Cheltenham Township Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm
Limited - Meet Boston - Trillium beer

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

1 dead, 8 injured in July Fourth shooting in Southwest Philly
Southwest Philly shooting

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Addiction

Smoking cessation programs should combine behavioral interventions with medications, new guidelines say
WHO smoking

History

Edgar Allan Poe house to close for the summer for fire safety upgrades
Edgar Allan Poe house

Phillies

Phillies injury updates: When will Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and others return?
Schwarber Preview Series

Performances

A circus performance of 'Hamlet' to open at FringeArts this month
New York Circus Project Hamlet FringeArts

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved