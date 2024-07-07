2-year-old injured by fallen tree in Montgomery County, police say

A two-year-old was injured by a fallen tree in Montgomery County on Saturday, authorities say.

The toddler was playing in a residential driveway with a group of children on the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township just after 6 p.m. when the tree fell, police said on Facebook. Police, EMS and the fire department were called to the scene and found the 2-year-old with injuries including an amputated arm from a large branch that fell about 50 feet, authorities say.

The boy's arm was trapped under the fallen branch when first responders arrived, 6ABC reported. Authorities say the two-year-old was attending a birthday party when the incident took place.

The injured toddler was flown to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, authorities say. No update has been provided on his condition.



Cheltenham Township police said on Facebook that the injury is believed to be a "tragic accident," but their investigation is ongoing and they are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information can call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 or send an email to PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

