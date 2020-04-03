More Events:

April 03, 2020

Cherry Street Pier hosting virtual art exhibit, DJ dance party

Kick off your weekend with an Instagram Live event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherry Street Pier hosting virtual event

Cherry Street Pier, the Delaware River waterfront attraction, is hosting a virtual event on Friday, April 3. Check out a digital art exhibit and then head to Instagram Live for a virtual dance party with a live DJ set.

Searching for something new to do tonight while self-isolating at home? Press pause on Netflix to fit some art and music into your Friday night plans.

Cherry Street Pier, the Delaware River waterfront attraction, is hosting a virtual event.

RELATED: Tips for hosting a virtual happy hour while social distancing

You can browse a digital art exhibit showcasing some of the pieces displayed at the Pier within the last year online.

"Nothing beats viewing an exhibition in person, but we want to bring the color and creativity of talented local artists, makers, designers and institutions to your home," states the website.

Then from 7 to 8 p.m. head to Instagram Live for a virtual dance party. DJ Eric Boss from Tiny Room for Elephants, a Philly-based art collective, will spin records inspired by the art. Expect "uplifting, dance-worthy beats" during the hour-long, virtual concert.

