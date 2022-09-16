Chester County basketball coach charged with rape, sexually abusing children

A volunteer basketball coach at a Chester County youth center has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in July, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan announced Friday.

Ameer Sutton-Best, 31, of Parkesburg, also solicited sex from multiple other underage girls and was in possession of child pornography. He was charged with rape, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors and related offenses.

“Ameer Sutton-Best is a child predator who preyed on young teen girls knowing their age and violating his position of trust," Ryan said. "He had the audacity to try to buy his way out of this. Thankfully, these victims had the fortitude to report his reprehensible behavior."