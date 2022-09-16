Chester County basketball coach charged with rape, sexually abusing children

September 16, 2022
A volunteer basketball coach at a Chester County youth center has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in July, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan announced Friday.
Ameer Sutton-Best, 31, of Parkesburg, also solicited sex from multiple other underage girls and was in possession of child pornography. He was charged with rape, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors and related offenses.
“Ameer Sutton-Best is a child predator who preyed on young teen girls knowing their age and violating his position of trust," Ryan said. "He had the audacity to try to buy his way out of this. Thankfully, these victims had the fortitude to report his reprehensible behavior."
Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center but was not an official staff member, the Inquirer reported. Due to his experience with basketball, he would often help run practices at the center.
On Aug. 10, Parkesburg Police were contacted by the youth center about Sutton-Best after it was reported he had raped a 13-year-old girl, court documents said. An interview with the girl found that Sutton-Best had texted her, picked her up and drove to an unspecified location where he forced her into the backseat of his car and raped her.
After the incident, Sutton-Best drove the girl back to her house and dropped her off. He later contacted the girl's mother and asked how he could make the incident "go away," according to court documents.
Another victim told police that Sutton-Best had sent her sexually explicit pictures through messages on Snapchat. Two more victims came forward, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, who said that Sutton-Best had also sent them inappropriate messages and asked one if she was into older men.
Sutton-Best is being held at Chester County Prison on a $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sep. 22
An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-5576.