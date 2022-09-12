More News:

September 12, 2022

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee

Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle while outside of Mill Creek Playground on Friday

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Arrests
Tiffany Fletcher Arrest Street View/Google Maps

Makie Jones, 14, has been charged with murder for the fatal Sept. 9 shooting of Parks and Recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher. Jones is also facing charges of possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment of another person.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Friday's fatal shooting of Parks and Recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday.

Makie Jones was arrested after an on-foot pursuit by 16th District police officers shortly after gunshots were heard on the 4700 block of Brown Street in West Philadelphia. The investigation remains ongoing and police are still searching for at least three additional suspects in connection with the incident. 

Fletcher, 41, was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle while outside of Mill Creek Playground at approximately 1:29 p.m. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left and right flanks, and was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m., Krasner said. 

"The outrageous number of violent incidents over the weekend across our city is simply unacceptable," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Words alone cannot express the outrage, hurt, and sadness that all of us feel. Dedicated, passionate, and driven, Tiffany Fletcher was just doing her job outside of Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia when, in an abrasive and unconscionable act of violence, she was struck by crossfire in the middle of the day." 

In addition to murder, Jones was charged with violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment of another person. There is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court documents.

There is currently a rolling $20,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a homicide incident in the city. Officials also recently announced an additional $10,000 reward for information on shootings that occurred within 500 feet of schools, recreation centers and libraries. 

"Yet again, we're talking about kids — kids shooting guns on a playground with tragic results," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "Yet again, we're talking about how these are supposed to be sacred and safe spaces available for our kids, and they're becoming backdrops for unimaginable acts of violence." 

Fletcher, who began her career with PPR as a seasonal summer employee, is the mother of three sons and a beloved member of her community. She was known by friends and co-workers as a dedicated employee, always working, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean. 

Her family echoed the sentiments from city officials on Monday, urging anyone with information to contact the investigative team and help Fletcher's sons get justice for the sudden death of their mother. 

Veronica Joyner, principal at The Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School — which Fletcher's sons attend — said that Fletcher's sons were in school at the time of the shooting, discovering hours after being dismissed that their mother had been killed. 

"No child should ever experience that, and as their (school) family, those children wanted to come to school where they felt safe and loved, and we are welcoming them with open arms" Joyner said. "The issue here cannot be solved unless we deal with schools." 

Anyone with information about Fletcher's killing is urged to contact Philadelphia Police anonymously at (215) 686-8477. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Arrests West Philadelphia Shootings Larry Krasner Police Mill Creek Danielle Outlaw District Attorney Philadelphia Jim Kenney

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Education

All Pennsylvania students can receive free breakfasts again this school year
Free Breakfast Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Women's Health

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancer types, FDA says
Cancer breast implants

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
091122MilesSanders

Arts & Culture

Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Disney 100 exhibition

Holidays

Dress in costume and celebrate 125th anniversary of 'Dracula' at the Mütter Museum
Mutter Museum

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved