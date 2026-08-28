Philadelphia men charged in road-rage shooting on Route 202 in Chester County

Two Philadelphia men wanted for an alleged road-rage shooting on Route 202 in Chester County have surrendered to police.

Sophay Yem, 35, and Intanon Chay, 36, have been charged with attempted murder, terroristic threats and other related offenses, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

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The shooting took place May 12 in Tredyffrin Township. A motorist told police that after he inadvertently cut off a car, the vehicle began following him and then attempted to force him off the road by swerving in front of his car. The passenger in the "aggressive" vehicle also allegedly threw objects onto the road in the direction of the motorist, prosecutors said.

After the man exited onto Route 252, he said he heard glass shatter and later found a bullet hole in his vehicle's door, prosecutors said. Investigators found no exit hole from the bullet.

"Just because someone cuts you off does not mean you get to shoot at them," District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement Thursday. "This was absurd criminal conduct that put the lives of everyone on the road that day in danger."

Investigators later identified Yem as the driver and the passenger as Chay. During separate arraignment hearings this week, Yem's bail was set at $500,000 and Chay's was set at $350,000. Neither defendant was able to post bail. They are being held in Chester County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, according to court filings. Attorneys for Yem and Chay told the Inquirer that they intend to fight the charges.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can contact Tredyffrin Township Police at (610) 644-3221.