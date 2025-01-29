Ex-Chester police commissioner charged in hit-and-run crash

Chester's former police commissioner, who retired Tuesday, is facing charges for an alleged hit-and-run that happened Monday morning.

Steven Gretzky allegedly was driving a black SUV that struck a parked delivery vehicle at East 22nd and Hyatt streets in Chester. No one was injured, but Gretzky left the scene of the crash without providing insurance or personal information, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday.

Gretzky, who worked for the Chester Police Department for more than 20 years, has been charged with five summary offenses, including reckless driving, careless driving and failure to provide information and render aid, state police said.

Gretzky was placed on administrative leave Monday while the crash was investigated. On Tuesday, he tendered his immediate resignation to Mayor Stefan Roots. Major Katrina Blackwell was named interim commissioner while the city searches for Gretzky's permanent replacement.

Gretzky was named police commissioner in October 2020 by former Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland. He joined the Chester Police Department in February 2003, and worked in the patrol division for 12 years before he was named a patrol sergeant in March 2015. In January 2020, he was appointed deputy commissioner after former Police Chief James Nolan left for the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division. His father was also a Chester police officer for 25 years.