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April 24, 2026

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival will fill Germantown Avenue with 300-plus vendors in May

The free, six-block event will feature plants, artisan goods, standout local food spots and live music throughout the day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Fest Photo Credit/Kayla Brown Photography

The Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival returns May 3 with more than 300 vendors, local food favorites, live music and artisan demonstrations along Germantown Avenue.

The Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival will return Sunday, May 3, bringing more than 300 vendors to Germantown Avenue for a full day of shopping, food and live entertainment.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and stretches six blocks, from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue. Visitors can browse a wide mix of garden and home items, including heirloom plants, flowering baskets, garden décor, handmade furniture, vintage finds, jewelry and other artisan goods.

Food is a big part of the event, with neighborhood favorites and vendors set up throughout the festival. Options will range from casual bites to desserts, with spots like McNally’s Tavern, Cosimo’s Pizza Cafe and El Poquito offering savory options, alongside sweets from Bredenbeck’s Bakery and Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe.

A Makers Village will feature live demonstrations from local artisans, giving visitors a chance to see how different crafts are made.

Live music and performances will be spread throughout the afternoon, anchored by a main stage at Bethlehem Pike and Germantown Avenue. Dukes of Destiny will perform from late morning into the afternoon, followed by The Walk-Ins, with additional live music along the avenue.

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival

Sunday, May 3 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along Germantown Ave.
Chestnut Hill, PA 19118
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Chestnut Hill Philadelphia Home Gardening

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