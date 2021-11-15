Healthy Recipe: Chickpea and Japanese Sweet Potato Burgers

November 15, 2021
If you’re searching for unique dinner ideas to mix up your weekly menu, look no further than chickpea and Japanese sweet potato burgers. This recipe makes six medium-sized patties that can be served with a healthy side salad — no bun needed!
Ingredients:
• 1 can low-sodium of chickpeas (15-ounce), drained and rinsed
• 2 chopped Japanese sweet potatoes
• 2 tablespoons of high-heat oil like grapeseed oil
• 1/4 cup of almond milk
• 1 medium, peeled and grated, carrot
• 1 cup of spinach, chopped
• 1/4 cup of roasted or fresh, red or yellow bell pepper, chopped
• 1/4 cup of chopped scallions
• 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/4 cup of flaxseed meal
• 1 optional egg
Directions:
Nutritional Information:
Calories: 390
Protein: 20g
Carbs: 3g
Sodium: 114mg
Potassium: 758mg
Fiber: 12g