November 15, 2021

Healthy Recipe: Chickpea and Japanese Sweet Potato Burgers

By Do It Better Wellness
Limited - Chickpea and Japanese Sweet Potato Burger TOM D'INTINO/for PhillyVoice

If you’re searching for unique dinner ideas to mix up your weekly menu, look no further than chickpea and Japanese sweet potato burgers. This recipe makes six medium-sized patties that can be served with a healthy side salad — no bun needed!

Chickpea and Japanese Sweet Potato Burgers

Ingredients:
• 1 can low-sodium of chickpeas (15-ounce), drained and rinsed
• 2 chopped Japanese sweet potatoes
• 2 tablespoons of high-heat oil like grapeseed oil
• 1/4 cup of almond milk
• 1 medium, peeled and grated, carrot
• 1 cup of spinach, chopped
• 1/4 cup of roasted or fresh, red or yellow bell pepper, chopped
• 1/4 cup of chopped scallions
• 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/4 cup of flaxseed meal
• 1 optional egg

Directions:

  1. Drain and rinse chickpeas. Clean sweet potatoes and chop into small cubes. Add 1/2 of the oil to skillet on medium heat, then add chickpeas and sweet potatoes; cook 4-5 minutes.
  2. Add almond milk and stir. Lower heat slightly, cover, and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
  3. In the meantime, peel and grate carrot, and chop spinach, bell pepper, scallions, and parsley.
  4. Pour cooked chickpea mixture into medium bowl, then add carrot, spinach, bell pepper, and scallions. Add parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and flaxseed meal. Add egg, if desired. Mix thoroughly to combine.
  5. Form mixture into 6 patties.
  6. Add rest of oil to skillet and heat on medium-high heat. Put patties on skillet, cook 3-4 minutes, flip, and cook another 3-4 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Information:
Calories: 390
Protein: 20g
Carbs: 3g
Sodium: 114mg
Potassium: 758mg
Fiber: 12g

