August 10, 2024

4-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Cobbs Creek, police say

Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting a young child and taking off from the scene.

By Chris Compendio
Cobbs Creek hit-and-run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say a 4-year-old child was hit by a car and hospitalized at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Larchwood Ave. Friday morning. A witness recorded the license plate number and authorities are seeking the driver.

Police are seeking the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured and hospitalized a 4-year-old boy Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Cobbs Creek Parkway and Larchwood Ave. The 4-year-old boy was with his mother and getting into a parked car when he was struck by another vehicle.

MORE: Rittenhouse church ends bike-lane parking on Sundays after weeks of protests

Authorities told 6ABC that the child was knocked over, but he remained conscious. The driver took off from the scene but a witness was able to record the car's license plate, according to police.

Shortly after, police located the wanted vehicle less than a mile away at Milbourne and Market streets in Delaware County. The car was parked in front of the driveway but police did not find the driver.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the child's status, the driver's identity or the make and model of the car involved.

Anyone with information relating to the hit-and-run incident and the suspect involved can contact Philadelphia Police through its tips hotline (215) 686-8477.

