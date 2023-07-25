More Health:

July 25, 2023

Watching too much TV as a child boosts risk of high blood pressure, obesity and other health conditions, study finds

Excessive screen time between the ages of 5 and 15 leads to an increased risk of high blood sugar, diabetes, stroke and heart disease, too

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Screen Time
Screen Time Health Risks Alexander Dummer/Unsplash

Watching a lot of television as a child may lead to metabolic syndrome — a cluster of conditions including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, obesity, excess body fat and abnormal cholesterol levels — and other adverse health effects as an adult, according to a recent study.

Watching too much TV during childhood has been linked to an increased risk of metabolic syndrome — high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excessive body fat and bad cholesterol — in adulthood, according to a recent study. 

Children and teenagers between the ages of 5 and 15 who spent more time watching television and using screens had higher blood pressure, higher rates of obesity, less sufficient oxygen use while exercising and other risk factors for metabolic syndrome by the time they turned 45, researchers at the University of Otago found.

Researchers tracked more than 1,000 participants in 1973 and followed most of them, almost 900, until they were 45 years old. The majority of those who watched excessive television or engaged in sedentary behaviors between the ages of 5 and 15 were more likely to develop metabolic syndrome, which can lead to a higher risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease. 

"While, like any observational study, researchers cannot provide that the association between television viewing at a young age directly causes adult metabolic syndrome, there are several plausible mechanisms by which longer television viewing times could lead to poorer long-term health," said Bob Hancox, a professor of preventative and social medicine at the University of Otago and an author of the study. "Television viewing has long energy expenditure and could displace physical activity and reduce sleep quality." 

The findings support previous studies indicating that sedentary behaviors during childhood may have a greater influence on adult health than adult behaviors. A 2019 study from the American Heart Association found that sedentary behavior is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease that can be changed at any age. 

Disorders associated with metabolic syndrome often don't have obvious symptoms, though a large waist circumference, increased thirst, fatigue and blurred vision may be visible signs

Preventing metabolic syndrome can start at any age with a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, keeping a healthy weight and adhering to medical advice for overall health. For children, researchers say that limiting screen time and other sedentary activities in childhood can help prevent metabolic disease in adulthood. 

The World Health Organization recommends that infants should not have any sedentary screen time. Children between 1 and 4 years old should have no more than one hour of sedentary screen time per day. The organization has not released guidelines for older children. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics does not provide set screen time limits for all children and teens, because there is not enough evidence available to show significant benefits to specific time limits. Instead, the organization recommends that parents utilize resources from Common Sense Media emphasizing that the quality of the screen time is more important than the amount of time spent using screens.

"This really highlights the importance of critical development years," Dr. Veronica Johnson, a professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at Northwestern Medicine, told ABC News. "Screen time is inevitable. It's important to set some guidelines or expectations for your children as far as when you should be using the screens and how screens should be utilized." 

There are plenty of ways to encourage quality screen time in children throughout early development. Parents can preview apps and programs before allowing children to use them, encourage interactive activities, discuss programs with children to encourage comprehension, use parental controls, play with them and brainstorm alternatives to screen time in order to support overall health and encourage healthier living, according to the Child Mind Institute

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Screen Time Philadelphia Research Health News Blood Pressure Metabolic Disease Obesity Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly man and woman allegedly conspired to steal the home of a senior with dementia, prosecutors say
Philly Elder Fraud

Travel

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties
Limited - Danville Aerial

Eagles

25 things I'll be watching at 2023 Eagles training camp
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Arts & Culture

BlackStar Film Festival returns next month with 93 film screenings at three Philly theaters
BlackStar Film Festival

Entertainment

TikTok-famous 'no bones day' pug to be celebrated at City Winery
Noodle pug City Winery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved