More Health:

January 25, 2019

Chris Hemsworth to launch health and fitness app

Want the physique of Thor? Centr is set to launch in February

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Apps
chris hemsworth usa today Press Association/Sipa USA

Chris Hemsworth (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Known for his otherworldly ability to transform into superhero shape, Chris Hemsworth announced that he'll launch a health and fitness app to help give people — fans and fitness enthusiasts, alike — access to the experts who helped form his renown physique.

Hemsworth dropped the news to his Twitter followers earlier this week that Centr, a new subscription-based program which will allow users to follow Thor-approved meal plans, daily workouts and meditation exercises. Hemsworth's tweet notes that “pre-order available now and will launch globally in February.”

Now comes an ad for Centr, depicting Hemsworth and his wife, actress and fitness enthusiast Elsa Pataky, running on a beach, practicing yoga and grilling vegetables.

According to Mashable, Hemsworth actually developed the app with Pataky, with help from Hollywood trainers, a movie stuntman and a Navy SEAL trainer, professional chefs and others.

RELATED READ: Having trouble concentrating? A new app can help fix that

Mashable reports:

The app hinges around a central feed, in which you can scroll through your weekly planner, see newly-added workout or meditation videos and recipes, and swipe to swap out activities you're not into — yeah, high-intensity interval training, you're outta here.

The app's workout section features 20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym, with new videos released weekly, including boxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training and others. 

In addition to the fitness aspect of Centr, users can also access guided meditations and confidence-building exercises. 

If this app sounds better than your current go-to, then you won’t be surprised that comes with next-level pricing. “Founding members,” or those that sign up before the app’s February launch, receive 20 percent-off Centr’s three plan options: One month for $15.99, three months for $37.99 or a year for $95.99.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Apps Hollywood Workouts Meditation Healthy Living Nutrition Healthy Eating Celebrities

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved