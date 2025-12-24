More Culture:

December 24, 2025

Here's how to recycle Christmas trees in Philly, from feeding them to goats to scheduling a pickup

Next month, there will be dropoff locations around the city and neighborhoods are holding collection events.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Over 20 dropoff sites will be available next month across the city to recycle Christmas trees for $5 or less. Or you can get it picked up at your door for $20.

Part of enjoying a beautiful Christmas tree before the holiday is actively blocking out the thought of what a pain getting rid of it will be.

But in the spirit of encouraging eco-friendly options, we've made a list of ways to plan ahead to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly instead of just putting it out to the curb on trash day.

Here's a rundown of some options, from feeding the evergreens to goats to hiring a compost company to pick up your tree.

Philly Goat Project

For the eighth year running, the Philly Goat Project will return with a series of Christmas tree recycling events that support the nonprofit's mission to put its trained farm animals in service of social connection. The goats love to eat the remnants of Christmas trees, and what they leave behind becomes wood chips for trails.

This year's three events will be held Saturday, Jan. 10, (rain day Jan. 11) at the Farm at Awbury Arboretum; Saturday, Jan. 17, (no rain date) at Laurel Hill West Cemetery; and Saturday, Jan. 24, (rain date Jan. 25) at the Farm at Awbury Arboretum again.

The events are open to everyone — with or without a Christmas tree — and will feature a goat photo booth, games, fire pit and s'mores.

There's a $20 donation requested for dropping off trees with proceeds going to year-round community goat walks, children's literacy events, animal-assisted therapy and other programs.

Bennett Compost

If you don't feel up to driving your Christmas tree to a recycling event, Bennett Compost is available for scheduled pickups and will take your tree to the city's sanitation centers. Just head to the link at the top of their website and enter your information to book them to do the job. The service costs $20.

Fishtown Neighbors Association

The annual Fishtown Treecycling event will be held Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Greensgrow Farms site at 2501 East Cumberland St. The suggested donation is $5.

Liberty Lands

The Northern Liberties Neighbors Association will collect trees at Liberty Lands park. They can be dropped off on Third Street near the fire hydrant. Wood chips from the trees will go directly into Orianna Hill Park for dogs to play in fresh mulch. The suggested donation is $5 to be paid via Venmo at @libertylands.

Passyunk Square Civic Association

A tree recycling event is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbus Square Park at 1200 Wharton St. The suggested donation is $5, which can be paid via cash or Venmo.

South Philadelphia High School

The Lower Moyamensing Civic Association will hold its annual Christmas tree recycling event on Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Philadelphia High School (2101 S. Broad St.). There is a $5 donation per tree. 

Circle Compost

Circle Compost will take appointments for Christmas tree pickups on Jan. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. The organization serves Center City and surrounding neighborhoods, West Philly, South Philly, Manayunk and Roxborough. The service costs $20 and time slots can be scheduled at Circle Compost's website. 

Department of Sanitation

The city's Christmas tree recycling program will run from Monday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 17. All trees must be cleared of decorations and untied. The dropoff locations and sanitation centers where trees can be recycled free of charge are shown in the chart below. Trees also can be placed curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled trash days, but they will not be recycled. 

 LocationDrop-off dates  Times
 Cathedral Road & Ridge AvenueJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
Gravers Lane & Seminole Street Jan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
300 Domino Lane  Jan. 5-17 (except Sundays) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
 Washington Lane & Ardleigh StreetJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wayne Avenue & Logan StreetJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
 7901 Ridgeway StreetJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
1400 Cottman Avenue Jan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
 State Road & Ashburner Street Jan. 5-17 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Castor Avenue & Foulkrod Street Jan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
 3901 N. Delaware AvenueJan. 5-17 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
2601 W. Glenwood AvenueJan. 5-17 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
54th Street & Woodbine Avenue  Jan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
Corinthian Avenue & Poplar Street  Jan. 10 & 17 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
American Street & Thompson StreetJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
43rd Street & Powelton AvenueJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
Broad Street & Christian StreetJan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
5100 Grays Avenue  Jan. 5-17 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
3033 S. 63rd Street Jan. 5-17 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
 15th Street & Bigler Street Jan. 10 & 179 a.m.-3 p.m.
