Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk

Pizza Plus, a second pizza shop lead by Daniel Gutter of Circles + Squares, will open in East Passyunk later this winter.

The shop will serve chef Gutter's beloved thick-crust, fried-cheese-edge pies that come in a variety of shapes, as the name implies.

Additionally, Gutter will use the location's fryer to make smash burgers, chicken tenders, fries, and a few more items, PhillyMag reported and Gutter confirmed on his Instagram account.

Pizza Plus will be ready for customers soon. It is expected to open in early March, Gutter said.

Circles + Squares opened in April 2019 at 2513 Tulip St. in Kensington. With Pizza Plus, Gutter is making his pizza available to the foodies of South Philly, too. Additionally, he will have another popular pizza place, Emmy Squared , as his nearby neighbor.

The shop's Kensington location only has seating for four people and it was typical for the line of customers to stretch far out the door.

Before the first brick and mortar shop, Gutter ran pop-ups out of Win Win Coffee Bar (formerly known as W/N/W/N) and other Fishtown locales. And before that, he actually sold pizzas via instagram, posting pictures of his delicious creations to his personal account.

Gutter keeps up the posting tradition today, under the name @pizza_gut.