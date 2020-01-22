Alex G shares "Bad Man" music video featuring a new version of the song

Philadelphia native Alex G today released a music video for "Bad Man," featuring an entirely new version of the song.

"Bad Man" was one of the tracks on Alex G's latest album, House of Sugar, released in 2019.

The track was originally sung in a fake Southern accent, which Alex G does not have or usually sing in. But for this video it was re-recorded without the accent, different instrumentation. The new "Bad Man" recording was made in Headroom Studios in the Kensington neighborhood of Philly.

The video features a possible Philly-shoutout, as it centers on a montage of a boxer (not Alex G himself) training for a fight.

In other new content Alex G has ramped up the Philly references as well. The name of the album "House of Sugar," is a reference to Sugarhouse Casino (known as Rivers Casino since 2006) in Fishtown, the musician has said.

In addition to the album, Alex G also announced more tour dates for House of Sugar which are listed below. Sadly, he will not be stopping in Philly on this leg of the tour.

Tour Dates:

03/30 Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop *

03/31 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

04/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

04/03 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

04/05 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

04/07 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04/08 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^

04/09 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew ^

04/12 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon ^

04/14 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

04/15 San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage ~

04/19 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ~

04/23 Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/24 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ~

04/25 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ~

04/27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ~

04/28 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ~

04/29 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

05/01 Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

05/03 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ~









