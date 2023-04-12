A Brooklyn-based perspective on Ben Simmons and Sixers vs. Nets

We're over a year removed from the Ben Simmons for James Harden swap that changed the trajectory of the Sixers and Nets. Those two teams are now on a playoff collision course, with only one of those players available to suit up for the series. So after waving goodbye to Simmons in Philadelphia, what has the experience been like on the other side?

On the latest Clap Your Hands podcast episode, we discuss Simmons' time in Brooklyn, Harden's decision to force his way to Philly, Mikal Bridges' evolution, and a whole lot more regarding Sixers vs. Nets with Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News:

Spoiler alert — Kristian is not much more confident in the Nets making this a series than we are in Philadelphia, but he has good insight on what's working (or not working) in Brooklyn, what the outside perspective is on Joel Embiid, and where the Nets might be able to hurt Philly in order to make this a series.

