October 26, 2022

Clorox recalls 37 million cleaning products due to risk of bacteria exposure

Pine-Sol products produced between January 2021 and September 2022 may be contaminated

By Brian A. Saunders
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of Pine-Sol cleaners produced between January 2021 and September 2022. They may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially drug-resistant bacteria.

Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of its Pine-Sol brand cleaning products due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that Pine-Sol scented cleaners produced between January 2021 and September 2022 may expose people to Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that can cause disease in plants, animals and humans. 

The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, a flesh wound or the eyes. Though it is typically treated with antibiotics, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can develop resistance to the drugs, making recovery difficult. The CPSC warned that people with compromised immune systems or using external medical devices face a heightened risk.

The bacteria was discovered during a routine product review.

In a statement, the CPSC advised consumers to immediately stop using Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in the Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner. 

If you have one of these Pine-Sol products, check the date code along the neck of the bottle. If it begins with "A4" and contains a five-digit number less than 22249, it may be contaminated.

pine sol code.png

The original, pine-scented Pine Sol is not included in this recall.

The CPSC advises people to discard the cleaners after taking pictures of the date code and 12-digit UPC code, located underneath the barcode. The company is offering a full refund of the product with a receipt. Those who do not have the receipt will receive a refund of the suggested retail price.

Consumers affected by the recall can contact Pine-Sol toll-free at 855-378-4982 or email them through PineSolRecalls@inmar.com. Information is also available at pinesolrecall.com.

