A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

This past week, all week long, we published 10 reasons each of the NFC East teams will be a dumpster fire in 2018, in which we pointed out the biggest flaws of each team heading into the season. In case you missed it, you can catch up here:

The series drew a lot of angry emails, as it does every year. The whiniest of the bunch were Giants fans.

Anyway, we'll post some of the better emails here for your enjoyment. I remain stunned by the level of illiteracy in this country. We'll leave grammar and spelling errors unedited. In other words, these emails appear exactly as they were received:

“Philly wruter full of s***. That was probably the dumbest article I've ever seen.... Carson Wentz is probably the most overrated quarterback in the history of football... watch and learn you stupid young man.”

#JimmyRebuttal: Being called young is the best hate mail I've ever received.

“(A bunch of crying laughing emojis) baby”

#JimmyRebuttal: Last year, in a lot of the emails I received, people typed out their entire message in the subject line and left the body of the email blank. That's what this dude did here, and it was once again a recurring theme overall.

“When are you gonna work for a paper that actually has to be paid for? Bird cage liner is exactly what your column is good for.

I won't stoop to your level and pick at all Carson Wentz' scabs, but as for "improbable win," the Eagles did it with a back up quarterback that was cast aside at least twice and ready to retire. When you add to that Wentz can't stay healthy, I really have to wonder how you feel you can take shots at anyone's managerial performance.

As for the "one and done" playoff performance of a few years ago. It was the "me only" blonde haired receiver who has to accept blame for the loss. Do I think the Giants would have gone further? Not at all, particularly with that coach, but we'll never know thanks to wonder boy dropping pass after pass.”

#JimmyRebuttal: Giants' ownership/management has become completely incompetent, and sometimes competence doesn't matter when you can easily brainwash your fan base into believing that trading the best player on the team for 20 cents on the dollar was a good idea.

“lol , chumpski ..so the Boys are a dumpster fire ? ..lol ..that means the fleagals are a plugged up toilet .. philthy's 2018 record against the World's favorite Dallas Cowboys 0000000000000000000-2 ..still rather butthurt eh dumpski ..LLLLLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL”

JimmyRebuttal: I have no comeback to this. Owned.

"Jimmy, They will whip on Philly this year! Once again you have done a poor analysis of Giants and the GMs moves. Giant fan since 1956"

#JimmyRebuttal: I mean, they've lost at least 10 games in four of the last five years, so without knowing exactly what issues he has with my previous analysis of the team, I would say that any criticisms of the Giants' management are probably on pretty solid ground.

“Your head is up your ass”

#JimmyRebuttal: A rare correct usage of your/you're.

Yo I read your Dallas will be a dumbster fire article. I makes no sense what so ever (crying laughing emojis) How did u even get that submitted

#JimmyRebuttal: Lol "dumbster." Also, this guy sought me out on Instagram to send this.