More Sports:

January 09, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010922DylanHorton Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

DE Dylan Horton (98) had a breakout season for TCU.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft. The college football season will conclude Monday night with National Championship Game, between Georgia and TCU.

During the season, we profiled six Georgia players, and three TCU players. If you'd like to catch up on them, you may do so by clicking on the following names:

Georgia

  1. CB Kelee Ringo
  2. LB Nolan Smith
  3. DT Jalen Carter
  4. TE Darnell Washington
  5. S Christopher Smith
  6. OT Broderick Jones

TCU

  1. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
  2. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
  3. Steve Avila, OL, TCU

And what the hell... Let's profile five additional players from these teams:

Dylan Horton, DE, TCU (6'4, 275)

Horton entered the 2022 season without much production through his first four seasons with New Mexico and TCU, but he stood out enough behind the scenes to land at No. 16 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list this past summer:

The new Horned Frogs staff loved what it saw from Horton this spring, and pro scouts really like him, too. Horton was good last year with nine TFLs and four sacks, but expect him to be a lot better in 2022. At 6-4, 279, Horton, a high school safety who also excelled in basketball and as a high jumper, vertical-jumped 38 inches and broad-jumped 10-0. He also clocked a 4.55 40 and has power-cleaned 400 and squatted 700 pounds.

He was indeed a lot better in 2022, notching 10.5 sacks, and four batted passes. He had a monster game against Michigan in the college football playoff, with four sacks, as well as two sacks in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Horton is an explosive pass rusher at 275 pounds, and will likely be a Day 2 guy.

Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (5'9, 180)

Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of another former Horned Frog, LaDainian Tomlinson. Like his uncle, Hodges-Tomlinson is a really good football player. You can see his polish when playing a wide variety of techniques, and he has the speed and athleticism to stick to receivers like glue. He'll also hit.


If he were three inches taller, he'd be a slam dunk first-round pick, but at 5'9" most teams will view him as a slot corner only, even if he mostly plays outside for TCU. The Eagles have Avonte Maddox, who has developed into a very good slot corner, but he has been unable to stay healthy.

If Hodges-Tomlinson is available in Round 2, I do think the Eagles would have interest, but they would have to feel like he could play some on the outside, or possibly even at safety, where he played in high school.

Josh Newton, CB, TCU (6'0, 195)

Hodges-Tomlinson isn't the only corner who will be drafted into the NFL. Newton is also a good player who had 3 INTs and 12 pass breakups in 2022 after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. 

Newton has good speed, and some inside-outside versatility.

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia (5'10, 198)

Smith is a Philly product who originally enrolled at West Virginia but transferred to Georgia, where he plays the star (safety / slot / linebacker hybrid) position in the Bulldogs' defense. Big hitter with instincts:

The Eagles traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who played the star position at Florida. It feels like they would like to load up on players with safety / slot corner versatility, and Smith is in that mold.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6'1, 210)

McIntosh has a low number of carries over his college career, because he has played in a backfield that has included D'Andre Swift, Zamir White, and James Cook. His numbers:

Kenny McIntosh Rush Yards YPC TD 
2019 25 174 7.0 
2020 47 251 5.3 
2021 58 328 5.7 
2022 141 779 5.5 10 


In my opinion that's a positive, as he'll have a lot of tread on the tires entering the NFL. McIntosh's real appeal, however, is as a receiver, as he has 75 career receptions:

Kenny McIntosh Rec Yards YPC TD 
2019 3.0 
2020 10 111 11.1 
2021 22 242 11.0 
2022 42 506 12.0 


McIntosh is a tall back, at 6'1, 210. He has good balance, and while he's not a bruising runner he'll break his share of tackles. He also has some homerun threat in him. Reminds me a little of Kenyan Drake.

It's hard to know if McIntosh can be a guy who can carry the load for a team since he has never done it, but he should at least be a good committee back in the NFL.

Previous profiled players

August 27

  1. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
  2. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
  3. Robert Scott, OT, FSU
  4. Isaiah Land, SAM, Florida A&M
  5. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

September 3

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
  3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  4. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame
  5. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

September 10

  1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
  2. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  3. Will McDonald IV, SAM, Iowa State
  4. Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky
  5. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

September 17

  1. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
  2. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
  3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
  4. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
  5. Lou Hedley, P, Miami

September 24

  1. Trenton Simpson, SAM, Clemson
  2. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
  3. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
  4. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
  5. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

October 1

  1. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
  2. Nolan Smith, SAM, Georgia
  3. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
  4. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
  5. Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

October 8

  1. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU
  2. Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama
  3. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  4. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
  5. Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

October 15

  1. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
  2. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
  3. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
  4. Jacoby Windmon, EDGE, Michigan State
  5. Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

October 22

  1. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  2. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
  3. Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
  5. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

October 29

  1. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
  2. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
  3. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
  4. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
  5. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

November 4

  1. Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State
  2. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
  3. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
  4. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  5. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

November 12

  1. Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
  2. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
  3. DJ Johnson, DE/TE, Oregon
  4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  5. Steve Avila, OL, TCU

November 19

  1. Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
  2. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
  3. Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
  4. Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
  5. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

November 26

  1. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
  2. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
  3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  4. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
  5. Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

December 3

  1. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
  2. Jay Ward, S, LSU
  3. B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU
  4. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
  5. Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

December 10

  1. Andre Carter, OLB, Army
  2. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  3. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn
  4. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
  5. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

December 17

  1. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
  2. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
  3. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
  4. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
  5. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

December 29

  1. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
  2. Jammie Robinson, DB, Florida State
  3. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
  4. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
  5. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

December 31

  1. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
  2. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
  3. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
  4. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
  5. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

January 2

  1. Chase Brown, RB, Syracuse
  2. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
  3. P.J. Mustipher, DT, Penn State
  4. Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah
  5. Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Donations

With millions already donated, Damar Hamlin's family launches official 'Chasing M's Foundation' charitable fund
damar hamlin charitable fund chasing m's foundation

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Prevention

During in-flight emergencies, airlines' medical kits sometimes fall short
Airplane Medical Kits

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
010823JalenHurts

Music

Pink adds second homecoming show at Citizens Bank Park during 2023 Summer Carnival tour
pink tour philadelphia summer 2023 citizens bank park

Food & Drink

Sample meals from Philly's most popular chefs at James Beard's Taste America gala
James Beard Taste America Gala

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved