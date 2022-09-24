Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

Trenton Simpson, SAM, Clemson (6'3, 240): (5) Clemson at (21) Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m.

Simpson is a versatile defender who has played a lot of roles in Clemson's defense. He can rush the passer (6.5 sacks in 2021), play the run, and cover, and would be an ideal SAM linebacker in Jonathan Gannon's defense. Simpson is one of the most gifted players in college football, and his athleticism jumps off the screen.

It's unclear whether the Eagles will feel like they are set at the SAM linebacker spot with Haason Reddick in place, or if this is the type of player they would like to continue to collect. Simpson is a likely first-round pick who should be able to find a role in any NFL defense regardless of the personnel already in place.

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (6'5, 205): (5) Clemson at (21) Wake Forest, 12:00 p.m.

Perry had 71 catches for 1,293 yards (18.2 YPC) and 15 TDs (third in the nation) in 2021. In three games so far in 2022, he has 12 catches for 222 yards and 1 TD. Perry is tall, lanky receiver who can win down the field, or as a possession receiver against man coverage.

He reminds me a little of Tyrell Williams, who Nick Sirianni coached (and loved) when he was with the Chargers.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (6'4, 218): (20) Florida at (11) Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

As Jalen Hurts looks more and more like a long-term answer at quarterback for the Eagles, perhaps it's time to transition from looking at the Bryce Youngs and C.J. Strouds of the world to Day 3 guys who can perhaps be long-term backup replacements for Gardner Minshew, who could try find a starting job elsewhere next offseason.

Hooker checks a number of appealing boxes, in that he has good size (6'4, 218) and arm strength, and the ability to make plays with his legs. Here he is against Alabama last season. There are some tools to work with here.

He has also been incredibly productive since transferring to Tennessee. He's completing 68.5% of his passes on 9.8 yards per attempt, with 37 TDs vs. 3 INTs.

The downside for many teams is that he'll turn 25 in January. That may not matter much for a team like the Eagles, who might actually prefer a more mature rookie quarterback who in theory could more quickly grow into a backup role.

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (5'9, 185): (10) Arkansas at (23) Texas A&M, 7:00 p.m.

Achane made Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list this year, as "arguably the fastest man in college football."

Arguably the fastest man in college football, the 5-9, 185-pound junior has big-time track credentials. He’s run a 10.02 personal best in the 100, although that was a wind-aided time. He’s also run a 10.14 100 that was legal with a 1.8 mph wind, which ranks as the 10th-fastest time in A&M history. He’s also clocked a 20.20 200-meter time. Achane showed that dazzling speed when he took a kickoff back 96 yards midway through the third quarter in the win over No. 1 Alabama to help him average a robust 33.4 yards per return on the season. The 20-year-old was also second on the team in rushing with 910 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per carry. As a receiver he caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

Achane's career numbers:

Devon Achane Rec Yards YPC TD 2020 43 364 8.5 4 2021 130 910 7.0 9 2022 46 196 4.3 2



He also chipped in 24 catches for 261 yards (10.1 YPC) and 1 TD in 2021. The aforementioned speed:

Achane could finally be a good kick returner for the Eagles and at least keep opposing kick coverage teams honest, while also finding a role in the offense as a home run hitting change of pace back with some receiving chops.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State (6'4, 255): Kansas State at (6) Oklahoma, 8:00 p.m.

Anudike-Uzomah had 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2021. He's also off to a good start in 2022, with 2.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble in his first three games.

Anudike-Uzomah was 220 pounds when he got to Kansas State, and wasn't a highly sought after recruit. He put on weight and added power without losing his explosiveness, and turned into an intriguing, productive NFL prospect likely to go in the first or second round. He has a very fun highlight reel, particularly the first play below.

Edge rusher will be a huge need for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Previous profiled players

• August 27

Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska Sydney Brown, S, Illinois Robert Scott, OT, FSU Isaiah Land, SAM, Florida A&M Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

• September 3

Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas Kelee Ringo, CB, Florida C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

• September 10

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas Will McDonald IV, SAM, Iowa State Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

• September 17

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M Lou Hedley, P, Miami

