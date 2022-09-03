Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.



Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas (5'10, 199): (23) Cincinnati at (19) Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Catalon is a fun player to watch, who had a great season in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, when he collected 99 tackles, 3 INTs (1 pick-six), and 2 forced fumbles. In 2021, his season was cut short after six games with a broken hand and a shoulder injury, suffered in the same game.

He is a big hitter with good instincts and some ball skills:

Spoiler: We're going to profile a lot of safeties this year.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (6'2, 210): (11) Oregon at (3) Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Ringo is probably best known for his pick-six that sealed Georgia's National Championship win over Alabama last season. He is a big corner at 6'2, 210, and uses that size to his advantage, both in press coverage, on contested catches, and as a tackler. He also has good awareness in zone coverage.

Ringo was a track star in high school, so there's a decent enough chance that he'll run a fast 40 at the Combine. He is a potential first-round pick.

The Eagles have been in the market for a corner in each of the last two drafts, but it just didn't fall that way for them. They were interested in both Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn in 2021, and they would have been interested in Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner if each player hadn't been drafted so early in 2022. James Bradberry is on a one-year contract, but he's likely to try to build his value this season and cash in on free agency in 2023. Corner should be a need once again.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (6'3, 215): (5) Notre Dame at (2) Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Jalen Hurts has every opportunity to succeed as the Eagles' quarterback in 2022, and I believe that he will. It feels more likely than not that Hurts will return as the team's starter in 2023. But let's be real. The Eagles are going to pay close attention to the 2023 quarterback class, and if they think they can upgrade on the most important position in the sport, and they have the ammo and opportunity to do that, they will.

Here is every pass that C.J. Stroud attempted in 2021, his first as Ohio State's starter. It's an hour and a half long. I watched some of it, and mostly liked what I saw. His best stuff is in the back half of this video, as he improved as the season progressed.

Stroud has good size, and is his best traits are his accuracy and touch. He has a good-not-elite arm, he makes good decisions, and he has been praised for his toughness and ability to complete passes under pressure. And holy crap, the production:

71.9% completion percentage, 10.1 YPA, 44 TDs, 6 INTs.

He isn't much of a threat as a runner, but he does have mobility and can throw on the run. There will be some who knock him because Ohio State has produced its share of quarterback busts, and Stroud has had the benefit of throwing to blue chip receivers. But certainly, barring a surprise bad season, Stroud is going to be a first-round pick.

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (6'5, 265): (5) Notre Dame at (2) Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Foskey is an athletic, bursty edge rusher prospect who had 10 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2021. He wins in a variety of ways, whether that's with speed, power, or hand fighting, and he's also sturdy setting the edge against the run. A look:

There is little question that Foskey will intrigue the Eagles as an edge defender in the Josh Sweat / Derek Barnett role. Clear first-round talent.

Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State (6'6, 272): (5) Notre Dame at (2) Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Harrison was a five star recruit out of high school who contributed his true freshman and sophomore seasons at Ohio State (5.5 career sacks), but got his first chance to become a regular starter in 2021, and disappointed statistically, with only 2 sacks. He did produce some pressures that led to big plays, shown here:



Harrison has prototype size and he has ability in his body. He would be a natural fit in Brandon Graham's role in the Eagles' defense, though it would be nice to see Harrison produce to the level of his size and ability in his senior season.

