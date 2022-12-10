Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft.

This week is a little different because the only game on the schedule is the Army-Navy game. We'll cover one player from that game, as well as a number of players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft (thus likely also opting out of bowl games).

Andre Carter, OLB, Army (6'7, 260): Navy at Army, 3:00 p.m.

We don't normally profile anyone playing in the Army-Navy game, because they've had a combined four players drafted into the NFL since the turn of the century. Andre Carter will almost certainly be the first drafted Army player since 2008, and he'll probably be a Day 2 pick.

Carter had a monster season in 2021, when he racked up 14.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an INT in 12 games. His production has fallen off sharply in 2022, as he has just 3.5 sacks and no forced fumbles. A highlight reel from 2021:

As you can see in the highlight reel above, Carter has a rare combination of length and athleticism. However, as a converted wide receiver / tight end in high school, he is a work in progress as a pass rusher, and he has even further to go as a run defender.

This is the most intriguing NFL prospect to play in the Army-Navy game in at least 20 years. Expect him to be discussed extensively throughout the game.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (6'2, 201)

Gonzalez is a long, 6'2 corner who originally enrolled at Colorado but transferred to Oregon. In 2022, his production popped, with 50 tackles, 4 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. He can play physical man coverage at the line of scrimmage, and he also does a nice job of reading quarterbacks' eyes when in zone. This dude is good:

I think he has a chance to go top 10 with a big Combine performance.

Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (6'3, 256)

Hall is an edge defender with intriguing athleticism (200 meters state finalist in high school), and reportedly 35" arms who can win with speed around the edge and counter that outside threat with speed-to-power rushes. He is also considered a good run defender. Over the last two seasons (25 games), he has 112 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.

Hall has baseline athletic and power traits with some added upside if he can build a more extensive repertoire of pass rush moves. He also has some versatility, in that Auburn would occasionally drop him into coverage, where he didn't look uncomfortable.

Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (5'10, 210)

Gray had a big senior season, carrying 213 times for 1366 yards (6.4 YPC) and 11 TDs, while also chipping in 33 receptions for 229 yards. He has good vision and can make defenders miss, but as you can see in the highlight reel below he does not possess great top speed.

I think he's a late round pick, but a player who can step into a Boston Scott-like role if Scott does not return in 2023.

Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6'6, 310)

Morris was ESPN's ninth-ranked high school recruit in 2019, who initially enrolled at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, where he was a backup at first but eventually became a starter at RT. It's probably safe to say that his college career did not live up to his promise coming out of high school.

Still, Morris is a legitimate NFL prospect because of his pure physical tools, and because he has extensive experience playing at LT (at Tennessee) and RT (at Oklahoma). The Eagles value versatility, and will likely have a vacancy at swing tackle this offseason. There is also some thought that Morris could play guard.

Jeff Stoutland has a way of coaxing the best out of prospects with upside, and Morris feels like that kind of player.

Also, he's named after Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men fame, so, you know, Philly guy.

