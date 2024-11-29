Kevin Hart's five performances at the Met kick off December's comedy lineup

Comedian Kevin Hart is so beloved in his hometown that his upcoming tour added four additional shows at the Met.

Hart, who had the highest-grossing comedy tours in 2022 and 2023, will takes the stage with his Acting My Age tour, from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 8. The North Philly native extended his at the theater on North Broad Street from one night to five nights due to "overwhelming demand."

Acting My Age promises to be an intimate hour of new material from the North Philly natvie. Hart's most recent acting credits include "Borderlands," "Lift" and "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist."

As of Wednesday this week, Live Nation continued to sell tickets for each of the show. They are most widely available for Hart's Dec. 8 performance, ranging in price from $76 to $420. Limited tickets are available for the shows on Dec. 4 through Dec. 7.

Tickets to see Hart also are on sale on the secondary ticket markets. Audience members will be required to secure their phones and not use them until after the show.

Here are more comedy shows happening December. (Tickets were available for the performances listed below at the time this article was published):

D.L. Hughley: An original king of comedy

D.L. Hughley, best known for his politically tinged brand of humor, takes the stage at Helium Comedy Club in Rittenhouse from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

In addition to his stand up, the comedian is known for starring in the sitcom "The Hughleys" from 1998 to 2002, hosting the CNN show "D.L. Hughley Breaks the News" and most recently guest hosting a week of episodes of "The Daily Show" in 2023.

Hughley will perform two shows on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and one on Dec. 8. Tickets are available for each. General admission is $42, and reserved seats are $52.

Critmas Story: The holiday role-playing adventure

The Critical Role show, which has professional voice actors play an epic and funny game of "Dungeons & Dragons" together, will perform live at Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Game master Matthew Mercer, who has a litany of credits in anime shows and video games, will lead the other players through an improvisational game of "Daggerheart," a fantasy tabletop role-playing game, creating what they call a Critmas Story Live.

Tickets for the Critical Role show are $89 to $193.25, and VIP ticket holders get to watch a 45-minute pre-show.

Randy Feltface: Purple puppet observational humor

Are plushie, non-human comedians your thing? Then check out Australian puppet act Randy Feltface at the Fillmore in Northern Liberties.

Puppeteer Heath McIvor crafted a name for Randy Feltface on YouTube with observational humor and musical comedy. The one-hour show, titled First Banana, delves into existential musings about world history.

Feltface takes the stage at the Fillmore on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Randy Feltface show range from $48.75 to $147.50.

Jim Gaffigan: Self-proclaimed 'pale tourist'

Jim Gaffigan, the comedian who once opened for the Pope in Philadelphia, is everywhere recently. He portrayed Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live" in the run-up to the presidential election. And currently he's on a media blitz promoting his Hulu comedy special "The Skinny," making appearances on late-night shows and podcasts – and the podcast of a late-night show host.

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 14., Jim Gaffigan arrives in Philadelphia to perform his Barely Alive tour at the Met.

Gaffigan's everyman style of stand-up comedy has earned him acclaim through the years, and his most recent film credits include "Unfrosted," "Peter Pan & Wendy" and "Greedy People."

Tickets for Gaffigan's shows are between $64.75 to $329.20.

Other December comedy shows