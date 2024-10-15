More Events:

October 15, 2024

Kevin Hart adds fourth 'Acting My Age' comedy show at The Met due to 'overwhelming demand'

The comedian is wrapping up his standup tour with phone-free performances in his hometown from Dec. 4-7.

Kevin Hart The Met Corine Solberg/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart has added a fourth 'Acting My Age' show at The Met. The comedian will perform his new standup act there Dec. 4-7.

Philadelphia appears eager to welcome back Kevin Hart, as the comedian added a fourth show to his tour stop at The Met in December.

Hart is concluding his Acting My Age" standup tour at The Met on Dec. 4-7. On Monday, the venue added the Dec. 7 date due to "overwhelming demand." It's the third time Hart has extended his stay. 

MORE: 'Dancing with the Stars Live' tour to stop in Philly, Atlantic City in January

For his "Acting My Age" tour, Hart is looking to create an "intimate" environment. Smartphones only may be used in designated areas. Otherwise, people must secure them in pouches that cannot be opened until the end of the performance.

"This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Hart said when the tour was announced in April.

The tour originally only included one Philadelphia date – Dec. 4. But Hart added the Dec. 5 show in August and the Dec. 6 show in September. The demand for his new show also warranted an additional show in New York City, too.

This is Hart's ninth tour. His previous tour, "Reality Check," was the highest-grossing comedy tour in both 2022 and 2023.

Tickets for the Dec. 4-6 shows are sold out. The presale for the Dec. 7 show begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The general sale begins at 11 a.m. Friday. 

The Philly native most recently starred in the Peacock crime drama show "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist," which concluded last Thursday.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Saturday, Dec. 7
7:30-8:30 p.m.
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
