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April 07, 2026

Ex-Cooper Hospital worker charged with stealing medical supplies valued at $2.5 million

Marci Staub, 44, allegedly stole bone graft devices and sold them to a wholesale company in South Carolina.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
medical supply theft camden Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A former surgical technician at Cooper University Hospital has been charged with stealing and reselling $2.5 million worth of medical supplies, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office says.

A former surgical technician allegedly stole and sold $2.5 million worth of medical supplies from Cooper University Hospital in Camden, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage shows Marci Staub, 44, of Galloway, would come to work with an empty bag and leave the hospital with it full of supplies, prosecutors said. She then allegedly would portray herself as a medical supply vendor and sell the items to a wholesale company based in South Carolina. 

MORE: Parents face charges after child is injured by wolf at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica

Last fall, Cooper University Hospital reported that a large amount of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices, among other goods, were missing from its supply room, prosecutors said. The number of orders had increased from December 2024 to July 2025, but the hospital was still using its usual amount of devices. Inventory numbers also did not match the number of products used. 

The supplies and missing devices were valued at $2.5 million. Financial records show Staub had received more than $427,000 in payments from the medical supply company,  investigators said.

Staub told investigators that she wanted to hang onto the supplies in preparation for future surgeries, because the hospital was unable to keep certain items stocked, NJ.com reported, citing charging documents. 

Staub was fired from her job after she was arrested in December. She is being held at Camden County Correctional Facility. She has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, distribution of prescription drugs and impersonating a medical organization representative.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642 or submit a tip online.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft New Jersey Hospitals Camden Cooper University Hospital

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