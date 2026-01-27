Copy of Declaration of Independence from July 1776 to be sold this spring

A copy of the Declaration of Independence from July 1776 will be up for sale this spring alongside hundreds of other rare American artifacts to mark the country's 250th anniversary, Goldin auction house said Tuesday. The relic is considered one of the first printed copies of the founding document of the United States.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house in Runnemede, Camden County, said the broadside, which was a popular print media form in the 18th century that was used to quickly and cheaply disseminate official government business, was printed in Exeter, New Hampshire. The company said it's believed to be one of only 10 similar copies in existence.

"This one is in tremendous condition, (considering) it may have been posted in a tavern or some kind of hall," Goldin said. "The fact that any of them survived is remarkable."

Goldin did not want to speculate on how much the document could be worth, but another broadside produced in Exeter that was in similar condition was sold by Christie's auction house for nearly $5.7 million.

In 2021, a copy of the Declaration of Independence that was an engraving on parchment that John Quincy Adams ordered to be printed in 1823 was bought at auction by George Norcross III for $4 million. That artifact was one of 201 produced by engraver William J. Stone and is among 52 known to have survived.

Goldin, who is from Cherry Hill, announced the upcoming auction in a social media video with retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, who jokingly added that the lucky bidder could also be in possession of a secret treasure map, alluding to the fictional 2004 film "National Treasure."

Goldin mostly specializes in sports and pop culture memorabilia, but the company will use this year's semiquincentennial celebrations as an avenue to venture into historical collectibles with a USA 250 Auction. Bidding for the event will start in May and wrap up in June.

"It's going to be an amazing collection of historical artifacts ranging not only from the time of the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, but through historic moments and individuals throughout the 250 years, like Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Babe Ruth and everybody in between," Goldin said.

Goldin, who also stars in Netflix's "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," said this spring's auction will feature over 400 items.

"If you want to buy something for less than millions of dollars, there will definitely be an opportunity," he said.

Disclaimer: George E. Norcross III is the father of Lexie Norcross, founder and chairwoman of PhillyVoice.